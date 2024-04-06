MadameNoire Featured Video

Over 150 staff, alums, and students who spent time in Raleigh’s Poe Hall at North Carolina State University have been diagnosed with cancer and carcinogen-related diseases, according to the Daily Mail.

Concerning reports of toxin-induced lymphoma, breast and thyroid cancers have been popping up. Following Poe Hall’s closure in November of 2023, dangerous levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were found. An investigation the month before the closure found that there were traces of the carcinogenic toxic chemical in five different rooms at levels more than “38 times the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) building limit.”

Victims, up to 152 patients who have had reports of symptoms, are filing lawsuits against North Carolina State University because of the incident.

Among the victims is 35-year-old Sarah Glad, a mother of one, who was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer related to taking classes in Poe Hall. She died in January of this year. Her husband, Robbie Glad, has dedicated himself to raising awareness about the dangers of Poe Hall and the university’s negligence. He told WRAL, “I don’t care about money. I don’t care about compensation. I do care about being able to help other people.”

Another woman affected, named Christie Lewis, recalled how she began feeling ill after taking classes in Poe Hall. She said, “I could not figure out what was happening. I had to get up in the middle of the night and change clothes completely. And then I would fall asleep. And I had to put a towel down.”

She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after and described the experience as “violating.”

“Maybe my body isn’t the problem. Maybe I was exposed to something that caused this. I don’t know. It shook me a little bit. [I thought] I was getting a good education…in a safe place, [but I was] put in unsafe conditions.”

Poe Hall, a psychology department building, held classes for up to 4,000 at any given time. The building was built back in 1971 using PCB-contaminated materials. According to the Centers for Disease Control, being exposed to even small amounts of PCB can “ lead to increased enzymes linked to liver damage, skin lesions, and respiratory issues,”