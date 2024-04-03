MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizelle Gonzalez, who was arrested and locked up for self-inducing an abortion in 2022, is now suing Texas’ Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez and Assistant District Attorney Alexandria Lynn Barrera for more than $1 million.

On March 28, the Texas woman, then Lizelle Herrera, filed the million-dollar federal lawsuit, alleging that Ramirez and Barrera “present[ed] false information and recklessly misrepresented facts in order to pursue murder charges against Plaintiff for acts clearly not criminal under the Texas Penal Code.”

Gonzalez is seeking $1 million for “deprivation of liberty, reputational harm, public humiliation, distress, pain, and suffering” she faced as a result of the prosecution in 2022, according to the documents. She claims that the “humiliation of a highly publicized indictment and arrest” has “permanently affected her standing in the community.”

The lawsuit also points out the employees of Starr County Memorial Hospital, claiming that they informed the Starr County District Attorney’s Office about Gonzalez’s hospital visit. According to the filing, Ramirez’s office took on the investigation and took his findings about the attempted abortion to a grand jury. The sheriff and local police were apparently not involved.

“We have no doubt that the Starr County District Attorney and his office were well-aware that Texas law exempts a woman who receives an abortion, by any means, from a murder charge and yet chose to pursue an unjust and unconstitutional indictment,” Gonzalez’s attorneys, Cecilia Garza and Veronica S. Martinez told CNN in a statement. “Such a flagrant violation of Ms. Gonzalez’s basic civil rights cannot be regarded as a mere ‘mistake.’”

In April 2022, Gonzalez was arrested in Starr County. She was released on $500,000 bail the following day. Days later, Ramirez announced he would file a motion to dismiss the charges against the embattled woman.