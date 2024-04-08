MadameNoire Featured Video

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis formally suspended Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill days following her arrest and grand jury indictment on charges of elder exploitation and fraud.

On April 1, DeSantis announced Hill’s suspension before a scheduled Orlando City Council’s board workshop. The embattled 58-year-old woman was informed of her job status and never returned to the board meeting.

Related Stories Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill Faces Explosive Charges

“I think there’s been a lot of buzz in that community, I think that there’s a lot of problems, or a lot of concerning things with this conduct and this behavior but that’s for the courts to settle,” DeSantis said.

https://x.com/fdlepio/status/1773426747008012704?s=20

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer revealed that the city is gearing up for a special election to fill the vacancy of the District 5 seat in May.

Additionally, DeSantis issued an executive order on Hill’s suspension in accordance with the Florida Constitution and sections 112.51(1) and 112.51(2), Florida Statutes:

“Article IV, section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution states: ‘[b]y order of the governor any elected municipal officer indicted for crime may be suspended from office until acquitted and the office filled by appointment for the period of suspension, not to extend beyond the term, unless these powers are vested elsewhere by law or the municipal charter.'”

“Section 112.51(1), Florida Statutes, provides that the Governor may suspend from office any elected municipal officer for malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, habitual drunkenness, incompetence, or permanent inability to perform official duties.”

“Section 112.51(2), Florida Statutes, provides that the Governor may suspend from office any elected municipal officer who is indicted or informed against for the commission of a state felony or misdemeanor.”

Regina Hill could face up to 180 years in prison.

As Orlando Commissioner, Hill has served areas of western Orlando since 2013. Now, she faces seven total charges, including three counts of exploitation of the elderly, mortgage fraud, scheme to defraud, and two counts of fraud, MADAMENOIRE reported. Although Regina has vehemently denied the charges, she faces up to 180 years if convicted on all counts. However, the allegations are still worrisome to the Orlando City residents.

According to DeSantis, Hill can be reinstated upon exoneration.

“As I navigate through these challenging times, I want to assure the residents of District 5 that our team’s commitment to your needs and well-being stands firm. The office remains operational and fully equipped to provide the support you need, so please don’t hesitate to contact them at district5@orlando.gov or by calling 407-246-2005 for any assistance,” Hill wrote in a statement obtained by NBC 6 Miami.

She continued, “My confidence in the integrity of the legal process and faith in God is unwavering, and I’m deeply moved by the support from our community. This support is a constant reminder of the strength and resilience that defines District 5, and it fuels my continued dedication to serving and uplifting every community member through these trying times. I will wait for my day in court when I’ll be able to prove my innocence and that I always acted in good faith.”