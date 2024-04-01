MadameNoire Featured Video

Actor Chance Perdomo, adored for his roles in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, reportedly died March 30 as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was 27 years old.

In a statement shared with CNN, Perdomo’s representative, Rachel Hunt, shared the devastating news on behalf of the beloved actor and his family. The announcement confirmed that no other people were involved in the motorcycle wreck.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” his family and representatives said.

“We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Perdomo is best known for his starring role as Andre Anderson in Gen V, the Amazon Prime Video spinoff of The Boys, a superhero comedy.

Additionally, Perdomo played the charming Ambrose Spellman across all four seasons of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina from 2018 to 2020. In 2019, the Los Angeles, Calif., native was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for his role as Jerome Rogers in the 2018 BBC Studios TV movie Killed By My Debt.

The American-born actor starred in the After film series, led by Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. He portrayed Landon Gibson in After We Fell (2021), After Ever Happy (2022) and After Everything (2023).

Amazon Prime Video, Gen V studios and producers released statements and online tributes about the late actor.

Following the news of Perdomo’s untimely passing, Amazon Prime Video, Gen V studios, Sony Pictures and Television, and the producers of Gen V took to social media to share heartwarming statements about the late star.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the producers said in a statement on X. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Fans and supporters dropped messages of condolences and pointed out the void that would become of Perdomo’s character in Gen V.

“Noo. RIP. But what’s gonna happen with his character,” a fan commented under the studio’s announcement on Instagram.

“Wow. The first thing I said to him at the pilot table read was that he was one of my favourite actors on Sabrina. He’s a standout. So much talent and a warm soul. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones; may he rest in peace,” another comment chimed in.

“[Please] don’t recast him, Give him some tribute in The Boys,” someone pleaded.

Other comments mourned how young Perdomo was at the time of his fatal motorcycle accident.

“Can’t believe this. I thought it was some sick joke at first. He was so young, too. I loved him in both Gen V and Sabrina. Such a talent and joy to watch on screen,” one Instagram user wrote.

“27. He was just a kid. RIP,” according to another comment.

RIP, Chance Perdomo!