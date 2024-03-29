MadameNoire Featured Video

Executive producer of entertainment platform Hollywood Unlocked and former reality television personality Jason Lee has officially beaten his five political opponents in the California primary election for city council.

In a March 26 interview with Fox 40, Lee opened up about how he went from being a culture critic and author to a candidate to be reckoned with. The former reality television star told Fox 40, “I’m extremely humbled to see that the overwhelming majority of voters who participated in the primary put their faith in me to lead District 6.”

“We campaigned very hard with a focus to build trust, and that, in turn, was reflected in the outcome,” Lee continued.

As this week began, the 46-year-old Stockton native held 47.70% of the total votes counted. According to voting results released by San Joaquin County, Lee has more support than his opposing incumbent, Kimberly Warmsley. She’s currently the vice mayor of Stockton and was elected to District 6’s City Council in 2020.

Warmsley only has around 30% of the total votes, and from there, the other candidates sit between five and eight percent of the votes. Warmsley is trailed by Satnam Singh, Zobeyda Moreno, Ralph White, and Ronnie Murray Sr., respectively.

Lee recognized the importance of this California primary election during his Fox 40 interview.

“This election is at a critical time where the people of Stockton, south Stockton, and Weston Ranch want a new direction,” Lee explained. “So this is a very important moment with a lot on the line.”

Despite all the other qualified candidates, Lee knows that his lead in the votes results from dedication.

Lee expressed, “‘Hard Work and Dedication’ is a mantra that Floyd Mayweather instilled in me as a mentor, so I can’t say I was surprised that the hard work paid off. We campaigned the way I intend to work, and the people appreciated it.”

He added, “You can never expect anything in a campaign. I never want my confidence to come off as arrogance. I have a pulse of the people and made sure that everything we did was aligned with where they wanted to see change. The only thing the people can expect is that I will be the real change they can count on.”

Outside of the primary, several other seats are up for election in California. The new mayor will be elected in the same district, and both District 2 and District 4 will elect city council members.

The primary and other elections are set to take place on November 5.