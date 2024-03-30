In the wake of the tragic stabbing death of beloved pre-teen dancer Jayden Perkins after a convicted felon was released from prison who went on to allegedly commit the attack, members of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board have resigned amid growing backlash and calls for accountability.

The fallout from the decision to parole Crosetti Brand, a 37-year-old man with a history of violence, has reverberated throughout the state, shedding light on systemic failures and prompting urgent calls for reform.

The controversy erupted following the parole board’s decision to release Brand, despite his troubling history and the pleas of his ex-girlfriend, Laterria Smith, for protection.

Just hours after his release, Brand is accused of launching a vicious assault on Smith and her family, fatally stabbing her 11-year-old Jayden as he heroically attempted to defend his mother. The horrific incident has left many within the community shocked.

Related Story: Tennessee Mom Gets Life In Prison For Stabbing Her Four Young Children

In response to the public outcry, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the resignation of 63-year-old LeAnn Millerparole, a board member involved in the decision to release Brand.

Pritzker emphasized the need for thorough consideration of evidence in cases involving domestic violence and pledged to implement additional safeguards to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The resignation of Miller, along with that of board chair Donald Shelter, underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for accountability within the criminal justice system.

“The Prisoner Review Board must be able to operate independently as they review enormously difficult cases, but I believe LeAnn Miller has made the correct decision in stepping down from her role,” Governor Pritzker said.

“It is clear that evidence in this case was not given the careful consideration that victims of domestic violence deserve, and I am committed to ensuring additional safeguards and training are in place to prevent tragedies like this from happening again. My thoughts are with Laterria Smith as she recovers and with the entire family of Jayden Perkins as we mourn this tragic loss—may his memory be a blessing,” he continued.

As Illinois grapples with the fallout from this devastating event, the voices of victims and their families serve as a reminder of the human toll of systemic failures within the criminal justice system.