Marsha Ambrosius, one-half of the R&B duo Floetry, gave context on the sultry bridge of the group’s famous song, “Say Yes,” on the R&B Money Podcast with Tank and J Valentine.

On March 23, Marsha spoke about her early life in England and her music career before delving into “Say Yes.”

Tank and Marsha played around with “Say Yes” before arriving at the ad-lib part, where the 46-year-old explained Floetry didn’t know what to do with the bridge, so she did what “Marsha Ambrosius” would do—”go for the orgasm.”

Marsha performed the bridge before explaining that she voiced producer Andre Harris’ name during the ad-lib while singing, “Andre, right there.”

“‘Cause you have to understand, it’s midnight,” she said. “He might have been asleep at the freaking console, and I’m like, ‘Andre, right there.’ So, ‘Andre, right there’ is still in the actual take. He’s in two outtakes that actually make the album, on ‘Hey You’ as well as ‘Dre, could you stop the tape and play it back? I said I’m ’bout it, bout it…’ Something like that. It was a weird ad-lib.”

She continued, “Creating orgasms through music is my thing,” Marsha explained. “So, imagine having ‘Casa Blanco’ as a landscape and this very unrealistic elevated version of life from a billionaire’s perspective. What are those orgasms like now? So, walking into that studio…Imagine hearing ‘Say Yes’ for the first time, but the melodies I heard for this for the first time? I now have to create different orgasms.”

“So, without getting too kinky, for me, well, no. This is how I operate,” the English singer persisted. “If I walk into a studio, I’m seducing every single instrument that’s implemented into the composition. We f—g, basically. You have to f—k the music. You have to f— k that s— t up, and you can’t…there’s no friction there. It’s all smooth. So, with every musician that Dr. Dre had in that studio…all of these elements had to get f—d up to make it one thing.”

“So, when you press play, and it’s this symphony, all of these elements are giving each other space, energy, and intimacy all at the same time,” Marsha said, expressing how the combined elements were seductive and erotic.

She described her purpose with the track as “sex through music,” explaining that she wanted to connect with her audience and have this intimate experience, like a threesome.

“I’m the threesome. You’re in that room,” she said.

Floetry broke up in December 2006, but Marsha’s friendship with Floetry’s other half, rapper The Floacist, was strained before then.

According to MadameNoire, Marsha tried to be there for Floacist during her struggles with an abusive relationship. However, Marsha could no longer sit there and watch her friend lose herself because of it.

Additionally, Marsha claimed Floacist was petty during her pregnancy, co-signed false rumors about her being a promiscuous woman in Philadelphia and lied about her miscarriage to overshadow Marsha’s miscarriage.