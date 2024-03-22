In a case that captivated the nation, Carlee Russell, a 26-year-old nursing student from Alabama, has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges after faking her kidnapping last summer.

The bizarre incident left authorities and the public baffled, triggering a massive search effort and nationwide panic.

Russell’s saga began on July 13, 2023, when she made a frantic call to 911, claiming to have witnessed a baby crawling alongside an Alabama highway. Minutes later, law enforcement found her abandoned car, wig, cell phone, and purse, but neither Russell nor any sign of the purported child was anywhere to be seen.

After an intense two-day search involving hundreds of officers and volunteers, Russell reappeared at her parents’ house, leaving authorities puzzled about her whereabouts during the 49 hours she was missing. Initially, she claimed to have been abducted by a white man with orange hair, but inconsistencies in her story quickly emerged.

As the investigation unfolded, it was revealed that Russell had googled topics related to kidnapping and AMBER Alerts in the days leading up to her disappearance. Moreover, her claim of witnessing a baby on the roadside was proven false, adding to the confusion surrounding the case.

During her court appearance, Russell tearfully admitted to fabricating the kidnapping and apologized for the panic and fear she caused.