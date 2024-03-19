MadameNoire Featured Video

Saucy Santana facetiously made a pass at former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, who complimented the rapper’s twerking and labeled it better than Megan Thee Stallion’s on the No Chill podcast.

The podcast hosts had finished watching Santana’s clap back at Arenas for his jokes on Nick Young being friends with the gay rapper, where Santana compared his clappas from a twerk video to water.

Arenas agreed.

“I’m not going to lie,” Arenas started with Young pleading for him not to exacerbate the situation. “All I’m saying, if I had to rate between who’s better, him or Megan Thee Stallion, I don’t know who I’m going to throw my dollars to, dawg. A good show is a good show.”

The 42-year-old had some rules for Santana if he were to ever twerk for him.

“You can’t talk,” the Washington Wizards alum said. “You can’t look at me. Look, I got hundos. I got the Hunies.”

“Where this money come from? Young asked.

Arenas demonstrated how he’d make it rain on Santana, saying, “Shake it, my nigga…How are you supposed to get a lap dance from the dude? All I’m saying is it was twerking just a little bit better than Megan Thee Stallion. Kind of caught me off guard. Had to double back to make sure it’s the same person.”

Santana took to X and shot his shot.

“WAIT—ayoooo, Gil! Lemme holla at you!!! I had a crush on you since I was a kid. U my baby daddy,” the “Material Gworl” rapper posted.

In another video, Santana spoke about how Areanas’ viewpoint was an example of how some straight men think when around gay men.

“I feel like [Gilbert Arenas] is trolling. I’m trolling, too. It’s all kicks and giggles, but that really be some real a— s—t,” he said in an Instagram video. “Y’all gotta realize, this why when n—as be around gays and be acting weird, it’s because they start having thought,” the 30-year-old “Walk” rapper stated.

Prior to this, Santana put Arenas in his place after he clowned Young for being friends with him in the March 11 episode of No Chill.

“We’re going to make this real quick for you since motherf—s,” the performer said. “I don’t know what the f—k was funny when you talking to motherf—g Nick, laughing. B—h, I am a motherf—g rapper. That’s how I make most of my motherf—g money.”

Arenas later explained he wasn’t used to seeing men with full beards with a full set of nails.

Santana also kept Young in check for doing a bunch of laughing and less defending.

