A brother and sister on TikTok tackle the misconceptions they’ve encountered as Puerto Rican Muslims in a video posted on Feb. 6.

“I’m Puerto Rican and Muslim; of course, everybody thinks I’m an Arab,” TikToker Tim said before the video cut to his sister, Ally.

“I’m Puerto Rican and Muslim; of course, the first thing they’re going to ask me is if I converted for a man,” Ally said, adding that people assume Puerto Rican Muslims can’t speak Spanish or Arabic.

“I’m Puerto Rican and Muslim. Of course, I’m trying to convert my parents,” Tim stated.

Commenters who’ve encountered similar things would add their own experiences. Others commented how they didn’t know Hispanic Muslims existed.

“My kids are Puerto Rican and Arabic. Of course, everybody’s confused about what they are.”

“Wow, I didn’t realize until this video that I actually never saw/noticed a Hispanic female Muslim before.”

“I’m Puerto Rican and Muslim. Of course, my family doesn’t understand why I can’t kiss my cousins on the cheek.”

“I’m Puerto Rican and Muslim. Of course, they think I converted when I went to jail.”

“I’m Puerto Rican and Muslim. Of course, other Puerto Ricans ask me why I have that thing on my head.”

One commenter noted how their parents looked Muslim, but Tim clarified that their mother “accepted Islam Alhamdulilah” but said his father was “a bit of a hard head.”

Tim and Ally have other videos addressing the misconceptions they face as Puerto Rican Muslims, including the belief that Ally’s husband has four wives, which is incorrect.

“I’m Muslim; of course, they tell me to go back to where I came from. And I was born here!” Tim exclaimed.

Ally stated people always asked her if she was hot because of her hijab.

In a Feb. 10 video, the duo claimed people have assumed they were brainwashed into becoming Muslim and told them they were going to hell for not being Christian.

“I’m Puerto Rican and Muslim. Of course, the Puerto Ricans don’t claim me,” Ally added.

In a video posted on Feb. 19, Ally and Tim shared they were Muslim Reverts, meaning those who were Muslim and left it and then reverted.

Tim stated, “I’m a revert; of course, they ask if I converted to have four wives, and I don’t even have one.”

“I’m a revert. Of course, they say if I have kids with him, he’s going to sell them and take them back to his country, but he was born here,” Ally expressed.