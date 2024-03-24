MadameNoire Featured Video

These Black NASA employees take center stage, proudly showcasing their achievements for all to see.

NASA Engineer Tyrone Jacobs Jr. shared his new headshot on his socials on March 14. Jacobs expressed gratitude for his Aerospace and Aviation industry growth, writing, “It’s been almost four months since being at NASA! I have learned so much about myself and the industry of Aerospace and Aviation. I’m truly humbled to be this far in my life at my age. God has truly covered me this entire time! I will always remember to reach back and help others, and never allow my success to make me arrogant!!”

Little did he know his post would kickstart the trend online, with others joining in to share their experiences.

Not long after, another photo went viral from DJ Don Jr. tagging Tyrone.

Several other Black men and women showed off their NASA headshots and diverse stories.

RELATED STORY: What Does The World Have Against Black Women Being Great?

The support of Black Excellence at NASA went viral as people poured in congratulatory messages, praising not only the Black engineers but also NASA for promoting inclusivity.

According to NASA, in 2021, the agency employed approximately 18,000 civil service employees nationwide. Of this workforce, 35% were women and 30% were African American, Asian American, Hispanic or Multiethnic. NASA’ss Diversity & Inclusion page defines the terms as”the similarities and differences in the individual and organizational characteristics that shape our workplace. Inclusion is how we optimize the benefits to mission inherent in our diversity, for example, the policies, procedures, and practices an organization puts in place to create more inclusive work environments.” Our commitment to these principles helps us ensure fairness and equity in decision-making. Diversity and inclusion also drive full engagement and the utilization of the talents, backgrounds, and capabilities of individuals and teams, allowing us to create and maintain a work environment where diverse ideas are highly valued and critical to effective technical solutions. In turn, individuals can reach their potential and maximize their contributions to our strategic goals,” the statement continues.

As NASA continues to diversify its operations, we expect more inclusion. From mission control to the exploration teams, diversity fosters innovation and ensures that NASA reflects the global community it serves.

As we look to the future, we envision not just missions to the stars but also a celebration of diversity and inclusion right here on Earth.