MadameNoire Featured Video

Actor Carl Anthony Payne II sat down with Tamron Hall on March 13 for his first-ever daytime talk show interview. The Binged To Death star revealed that he had been raising Bobby Brown’s biological son, Landon Brown, since he was 5 years old. The actor raised Landon with his wife of over 30 years, Melika Payne, who welcomed Landon in 1986 with the New Edition singer, according to the Atlanta Black Star.

Play

When Hall asked if his co-parenting dynamic with Bobby was cordial, Carl, 54, revealed that he and the R&B star had developed a great friendship over the years and shared a mutual love and care for Landon’s wellbeing.

Related Stories The Cast Of ‘Martin’ Reunite At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards And Highlight How The Show Never Saw An Emmy Nomination Or Award

“He used to come over all the time, and I’d be like, it’s your turn to take him to school; I’m sleeping in today,” Carl quipped about Bobby on Wednesday’s episode of The Tamron Hall Show.

Coincidentally, before Carl and Melika tied the knot in 1992, the actor and the “My Prerogative” hitmaker crossed paths in 1986 when Carl made a small cameo in the singer’s music video for “Girl Next Door” – a year before Bobby and Melika’s breakup.

The Clinton, South Carolina, native flashed a look of embarrassment when Tamron pulled up a still from the video that captured him flaunting a poofy ’80s-style hairdo.

“Look at my hair. That’s so ’80s,” he laughed.

Carl was a dancer before he launched his acting career.

During his Tamron Hall Show appearance, Carl shared a few more facts fans may not have known about his life and career. Carl was a dancer for years before he got his big break on TV portraying the witty Walter “Cockroach” Bradley on The Cosby Show in the mid-’80s. In high school, the Tinseltown veteran received a full ride to attend ballet school on a whim — and the rest was history.

In 1992, Carl landed the role of lovable and goofy Cole Brown on Martin. With his infectious charm and comedic timing, Payne brought Cole to life, earning him a special place in the hearts of audiences worldwide. His chemistry with co-stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, and Tichina Arnold made for memorable moments on screen, contributing to the show’s immense success. The hilarious comedy ran until 1997.

Recently, Carl received a nomination for an NAACP Image Award for his portrayal of Terry in MTV’s Binged To Death. He was recognized as the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series, or Dramatic Special category, ultimately losing to Don Cheadle, People noted.

RELATED CONTENT: They Made It Last: Celebrity Couples We Almost Forgot Have Been Together For Years