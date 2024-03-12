MadameNoire Featured Video

Happy birthday to the Pisces-born actress and singer LeToya Luckett, who turned 43 on Monday, March 11.

The Preacher’s Kid actress posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, praising God and expressing her appreciation for Him allowing her to celebrate another year alive and for the life journey she endured. Luckett wouldn’t change a thing.

“Forty-three [and] full of life, love & gratitude. God, I thank you. I praise you. Exalt your name. You have given me another year around the sun. Don’t take that for granted. I feel so blessed. I feel much joy. I feel peace & wouldn’t change a thing about my journey in this life so far. Looking forward to seeing what God has for me this year. Lord, love you & trust you. Thank you,” the 43-year-old wrote in the caption that was titled “Burfday Bliss.”

The post includes a carousel of photos showing the former Destiny’s Child member rocking a white mini surplice gown that was bulky at the shoulders. Luckett paired the dress with what appeared to be a three-row pearl bas-relief choker from Vivienne Westwood.

The remaining photos showed the singer basking in the Arizona sunlight with the Grand Canyons behind her, donning Western clothing from Pinto Ranch.

Luckett’s comment section was littered with birthday wishes from prominent industry figures, including Tina Knowles, Kandi Burruss, rapper Slim Thug, actress Crystal Renee, Ludacris, Michelle Williams, Deborah Cox, Shaunie Henderson, Keri Wilson, Niecy Nash, and more.

“Happy Birthday, sis. May God bring you favor from every side. May you smile brighter with every moment. May the promises of God flow with every step you take. Sending you love and light always,” Cora Jakes Coleman, Pastor T.D. Jakes wrote.

“Happy Birthday, sis! Love you! It’s always a pleasure working with you, and I’m grateful for you. Here’s to your continued success and happiness,” entrepreneur Alaina Saulsberry commented.

The 43-year-old is a two-time Grammy winner who founded the disbanded but legendary R&B girl group Destiny’s Child. Luckett was a part of Destiny’s Child for their albums The Writing’s on the Wall and their debut self-titled Destiny’s Child before leaving. Following parting ways with the group, Luckett pursued a solo career and dropped successful albums like her 2006 self-titled one and “Lady Love” (2009).

She also ventured into acting, starring in Preacher’s Kid, BET’s One Night Stay and Lifetime’s Line Sister. She also appeared in Killers. Luckett also graced the small screen with appearances in TV series such as Treme, Single Ladies, Greenleaf, Rosewood, Ballers and Power Book Raising Kanan.

The multifaceted artist drew in viewers during her three seasons on Friends & Family Hustle.

Happy birthday, LeToya! We hope you enjoyed it!