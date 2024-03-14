MadameNoire Featured Video

On the latest installment of Tales From TikTok, Kenyan influencer Elsa Majimbo unabashedly spoke about her preference for dating rich men in a video posted to TikTok on March.7.

In a 2-minute-long clip, the comedienne and fashion-forward personality discussed her preference for financially stable partners, stressing how the decision enables her to focus on her well-being and self-care.

“You know, people always say Elsa only dates rich boys. Yes, I only date rich boys because my life doesn’t revolve around men. So, I would rather be alone than be with a broke man. The next time when a Jack with $2 sees me, he knows the forces of the universe would never allow that interaction to happen. That’s how you should live your life.”

According to Majimbo, it’s important for women to “decenter” men — especially broke men — out of their lives so they can focus and expand on important things such as their careers, family and goals.

“Usually, when I’m talking about things in general about my life, I always talk about my family, my career, my money, and the things that are important. Never make anyone else except you the number one priority,” the Kenyan beauty stressed while applying perfume and lotion to her rich melanin.

“So be you, focus on you. The bag is out there waiting for you, calling your name. There is so much for you to do. When you are there, asking for someone else’s attention or thinking about what is someone else doing? Are they talking to another girl? Can I trust them? Think about what if I learned French today. What if I went for a run? What if I made this beautiful artwork for myself? That’s how you stay and be the main character.”

On X, previously known as Twitter, fans applauded Majimbo for candidly discussing her dating standards. Female users on the platform admired her confidence, with many agreeing that women must prioritize their goals and put themselves first until they meet financially secure partners who share their aspirations. One male X user also commented on the topic, noting how the same should apply to men seeking companionship in today’s dating world.

Naysayers on the platform slammed Majimbo’s advice on the Tales From TikTok, with one user stating that she was only trying to negatively inflate the “egos” of women. Another questioned whether she could attract the wealthy men she claims to date.

Those favoring Majimbo’s stance were quick to call out the haters bashing her dating preference. On Instagram, one user questioned why Black women are often criticized for openly expressing their qualifications in a partner compared to other races.

“Every other race raises their children to date up, but let Black women say it, and it becomes the end of the world. Nothing wrong with having standards.”

Another user, who identified as “a broke Black man,” also agreed with Majimbo’s point of view.

“I see no problem with what she said. If she’s successful and meets a rich man and prefers rich men, why complain? Either move along or get your chips up. I use women like this as motivation. If I want her and she prefers rich men, then I gotta step my game up,” the netizen penned.

Who has Elsa Majimbo dated in the past?

Majimbo has spoken openly about her wealthy companions in the past. The Kenyan influencer previously dated international DJ HKeem, but their relationship allegedly ended sourly in January. In a since-deleted TikTok video, Majimbo hinted at why she parted ways with DJ HKeem. Without mentioning his name, the beauty guru claimed that DJ HKeem failed to support her when a member of a tech crew mic’d her underwear without her consent during a panel in Miami.

Play

The model’s relationship with her affluent Lebanese boyfriend also hit a rough patch. In a video shared to her TikTok account on Feb. 13, the humorous personality revealed that she was involved with a wealthy Lebanese individual who treated her to lavish dinners and exciting nights out. However, their romance quickly fizzled as the true nature of her affluent partner became apparent.

Listen to the full story below.



RELATED CONTENT: Tales From TikTok: Kenyan Influencer Elsa Majimbo Reveals What Led To Her Fallout With Supermodel Naomi Campbell