Solange Knowles is using postcards to commemorate the fifth anniversary of her studio album When I Get Home.

The multifaceted entertainer announced her “Cut and Shoot” postcard series on Instagram March 1. Photographed by the renowned Renell Medrano, Solange gifted fans three postcard options containing distinct, elegant photos of the singer—two vertical and one horizontal.

The backs resemble typical postcards; only the center of the cards’ backings features the words “Cut and Shoot” arranged in a circle, resembling a sun.

Solange’s series ensures the star adheres to her commitment to documenting these indelible and intimate moments with her community. Plus, it establishes a tangible connection to her community by sharing and exchanging these physical representations.

In addition to fans buying these postcards, she’s enabling them to send her postcards to a P.O. Box in Cut and Shoot, Texas.

“My ‘Cut and Shoot’ postcard series continues my exploration of fostering tangible connection through physical matter and physical space,” the “Cranes In The Sky” songstress wrote in the caption. “Individuals from across the [globe] are able to collect postcards of portraiture captured by the good sis Renelle Medrano and/or can send me postcards of their own (postcards only, please) to the following P.O. Box in Cut and Shoot, Texas.”

The 37-year-old’s When I Get Home album dropped March 1, 2019, and paid homage to the Black culture in her hometown, Houston, Texas.

“Today marks the fifth anniversary of When I Get Home (wowowow), and ‘Cut and Shoot’ continues my journey to claim home, both in geographical origins and through my own nomadism,” she continued in the caption. “Five years ago, I set out looking for answers, and I look forward to expanding the connections with y’all that reveal them more every day. I’ve signed and numbered a limited edition of the postcards (1/150), and look forward to see how you guys engage with them.”

In the comments, mama Tina Knowles showed love and support for her baby girl, writing, “Can’t believe it’s been five years since When I Get Home [it] was truly a love letter to Houston.”

The matriarch gawked at her offspring’s beauty and artistic mastery in another comment.

“So beautiful you and your poetic caption,” the comment read. “With you, my beauty, your every word, your every photo, your every move is extraordinary poetry in every form and fashion. In fact, my newest moniker for you is ‘Poetry In Motion’ PIM. This is some next-level stuff in hotness.”

Solange’s postcards (signed and unsigned) are up for sale. Some of the signed postcards have already been sold.