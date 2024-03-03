MadameNoire Featured Video

Four-time Grammy-winning singer SZA is out here manifesting her dreams and desires with a recent opportunity leading to an appearance at 123 Sesame Street that she put out in the universe six years ago.

SZA, born Solana Rowe, shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram highlighting her most recent undertaking– an appearance on the beloved children’s show, Sesame Street, on March 2. The “Snooze” singer’s guest spot was a manifestation of a 2017 wish SZA posted in the social media ether.

“DREAMS COME TRUE !!! This was the purest happiest day from top to bottom. Thank you for having me and for patching up my inner child @sesamestreet !! I LOVE YOU !! ðŸ¥¹ ps OF COURSE I WORE [COOGI,]” SZA penned for her caption.

The post showed the talented songstress interacting with Sesame Street’s most well-known characters, including Big Bird, Elmo, Oscar The Grouch and Gabrielle. The 34-year-old songstress looked gorgeous in her brightly-colored Coogi ensemble, big hair and a dazzling smile.

Fans and other celebrities went up for SZA’s real-life manifestation of her dream to appear on Sesame Street.

“NOW.. YOU’VE OFFICIALLY MADE IT.. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Sesame Street!! OMG!ðŸ˜,” Negra wrote.

“A literal DREAM! I probably woulda cried,” Simply Jackson chimed in.

Massy Arias wrote, “So freaking cute! Can’t wait to watch.”

“You are the cutest. This sparks so much joy.”

Following her multiple Grammy wins in February, the singer took to Instagram to share her gratitude.

“Yesterday was an absolute fever dream !! Thank you so much, @recordingacademy, for having me ðŸ¥¹ðŸ«¶ðŸ¾. I’m so grateful to God, my family, my ancestors. My friends. My label and my incredible TEAM!!. I couldn’t have done any of this w out YALLS PRAYERS AND PATIENCE I love y’all! Thank you to every single person that forged this album out of thin air with me. Thank you to every person playing my shittttt ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜©zooming me up the charts over and over and over again. Thank you for Putting me in rooms, conversations and stages I never dreamed of ðŸ¥¹ . Only way from up is higher. âœ¨ðŸ¤ðŸ¾ #ASE.”