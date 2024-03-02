MadameNoire Featured Video

Madonna committed an egregious faux pas at a recent show on her “Celebrations Tour,” one famous deceased singer’s family quickly advised her to make it right.

On Feb. 24, the “Like A Virgin” singer reportedly added Luther Vandross to the AIDS tribute portion of her live show. Singing her 1986 smash “Live To Tell” from the album “True Blue,” Madonna also named legendary disco singer Sylvester, Queens’ former frontman Freddie Mercury, famed photographer Herb Ritts and Keith Harring. As Madonna sang the ballad, a photo of Vandross’ face appeared on the screen alongside Mercury’s picture. It’s not confirmed if he had appeared in previous AIDS tributes that Madonna performed during her tour.

The “If Only One For Night” singer’s estate shut that noise down expeditiously. Vandross’ estate also confirmed that he died from complications of a stroke in 2005. The spokesperson also revealed that the AIDS rumor plagued the famed singer for many years.

In 1985, Vandross sued “Blue and Soul,” a British magazine, for publishing that he had the then-deadly virus. The “Power Of Love” singer had lost an impressive 85 pounds before going on tour with Patti LaBelle.

Discussing the devastating rumor surrounding his health, Vandross told Rona Barrett, “‘No, this is not true. There’s no way I can get it. I don’t have it. It’s interesting that everybody attributes (to AIDS) the weight loss, which was very hard to do and took a lot of effort and everything.”

When news of what occurred at Madonna’s Sacramento show circulated on social media, X App users went in on Madonna’s error with ancestral fury for slandering Vandross’ legacy.

“Has Madonna ever not fumbled a tribute to a dead celeb? Her eulogy for MJ was gloating; she started talking randomly about living in a crack house during her speech for Aretha Franklin at the VMAs, and her recent concert remembered Luther Vandross for dying of aids – he didn’t,” one person wrote.

Madonna has since revived Vandross’ likeness from her AIDS tribute.