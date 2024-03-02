MadameNoire Featured Video

Two women were filmed hilariously arguing over an overhead bin space while onboard a Nigerian flight. The video was posted to the Aviation With Mo Magic Instagram page on Jan. 23.

It’s unclear when the petty squabble occurred, but in the short clip, both women could be seen shouting and pushing each other as they tried to battle it out for a space in the overhead bin. At one point, a woman donning an Adidas sweatshirt and short coils shook her finger at her opposer, a female traveler sporting box braids and a floral t-shirt. The move drove the latter into a heated rage, causing her to grab the short-haired passenger’s hand and push it away.

As the two clashed, the Nigerian woman wearing the Adidas sweatshirt tried to place her backpack in the overhead bin, but she was unsuccessful. Seizing the opportunity, her adversary swiftly snatched the backpack from the empty spot. As tension between the two passengers escalated, a compassionate male passenger gave up his spot in the overhead bin, hoping to facilitate a resolution between the two. Sadly, rather than extending an apology, the woman adorned in the floral shirt forcefully wedged her travel-on suitcase into the vacant space and continued to argue and act a fool with her contender.

In the caption, Aviation with Mo, a Nigerian aviation specialist with over a decade of experience in flight crew training, said the hilarious overhead bin fight was unnecessary and completely “avoidable.” She scolded both women for fighting aboard the Nigerian flight.

“You don’t need to store your hand luggage in the space over your seat number. Once the space is full, the flight attendants will ask for other passengers to take out important items such as cash, medication, or laptops if they have them in their hand luggage before handing over their bags to the airline’s baggage handlers to tag, and put them in the aircraft hole compartments,” she penned.

Mo added, “This was unnecessary, they can be asked to deboard (depending on the PIC, and what the lead crew reports) and tagged as UNRULY, disruptive, and can endanger the flight. This is uncouth and should not be encouraged.”

We agree. This situation could have been handled differently. These ladies were tripping!

According to her profile, Mo identifies as a “self-trained crew resource manager, a licensed aircraft dispatcher, and an authorized flight dispatcher instructor.” She’s also a workplace health and safety practitioner with The National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH).

We’re eager to hear Mo’s insights regarding the dos and don’ts of stowing items in carry-on luggage, as we’re confident she would have a valuable perspective on that stomach-turning maggot incident that occured on a Delta flight in February.

As previously reported, a Delta flight had to make a sudden turnaround after maggots spilled from a passenger’s suitcase onto others onboard Feb. 12th. Delta Flight DL133 was en route to Detroit from Amsterdam when a suitcase containing raw fish ruptured in the overhead compartment, releasing maggots onto nearby passengers. The aircraft promptly returned to Schiphol Airport, where passengers disembarked for a thorough cabin cleaning. Flight attendants securely contained the offensive suitcase and disposed of it safely. The owner of the suitcase was also detained.

Need some more tips on traveler etiquette? Check out the link below to make sure you’re not committing offensive travel behavior.

