MadameNoire Featured Video

Ghana’s parliament has approved the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, a stringent new legislation that mandates a prison sentence of up to three years for individuals identifying as LGBTQ+. If enacted, activists worry that the bill will severely hinder the rights of LGBTQ+ people living in Ghana.

According to the BBC, under the controversial legislation, restrictions, criminal consequences, and prison time could be placed on those in the LGBTQ+ community who outwardly express their identity or sexual orientation. Anyone showing support or empathy towards community members could also face harsh penalties.

If passed, the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill would require all citizens in Ghana to report any behavior deemed to be of an ‘LGBTI nature’ either to the police or specified community members if authorities are unavailable, Amnesty International noted. The proposed legislation carries penalties of up to five years imprisonment for identifying as LGBTQ+ and for people creating or financially funding LGBTQ+ groups.

Additionally, individuals engaging in activities that promote or support LGBTQ+ rights through campaigns or advocacy groups will receive up to 10 years in prison. The Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill also criminalizes any production and dissemination of LGBTQ+ “propaganda” with imprisonment between five to 10 years.

The bill is awaiting approval from President Nana Akufo-Addo. Activists are fighting back.

The bill, supported by Ghana’s two main political parties, awaits President Nana Akufo-Addo’s signature to become law. It was drafted in 2021, after the closure of Ghana’s first LGBTQ+ center erected in Accra following protests from religious leaders in the area. The bill would further amplify existing laws that already damper the lives of LGBTQ+ members living in the West African country. In Ghana, homosexual activity is already illegal and punishable by a three-year prison sentence.

Activists are putting pressure on President Nana Akufo-Addo and political parties in Ghana to scrap the bill. UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima told the BBC, “If the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill becomes a law, it will exacerbate fear and hatred, could incite violence against fellow Ghanaian citizens, and will negatively impact free speech, freedom of movement and freedom of association.”

In a statement, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, strongly criticized the bill’s approval, urging against its enactment into law.

“The bill broadens the scope of criminal sanctions against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transexual and queer people – simply for being who they are,” Türk said. “I call for the bill not to become law. I urge the Ghanaian government to take steps to ensure everyone can live free from violence, stigma, and discrimination, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Consensual same-sex conduct should never be criminalized.”

Takyiwaa Manuh, a senior fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development — a non-profit advocating for democracy, good governance, and inclusive economic growth — said there could be dangerous consequences in store for LGBTQ+ Ghanaians if the bill were to pass.

“I am sad, disappointed and surprised that our commitment and democratic principles in this country appear to be so shallow,” Manuh told CBS News.” This bill represents a real danger to our country, and we are looking to the president to uphold the values of our country and constitution.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘‘Say It Loud: Black, Queer And Prou’’ Stars Share Their Coming Out Stories