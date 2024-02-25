Alternate headline: ‘Backstage at the 2024 Urban One Honors—The Ultimate Celebration of Black Excellence’

This Sunday, tune into the 6th Annual Urban One Honors: Best in Black, the ultimate celebration of Black excellence. This year’s star-studded affair will honor Dionne Warwick, Frankie Beverly, Mary J. Blige, Chlöe and Donald Lawrence in recognition of their incredible impact on both music and culture.

The evening will include performances by Chanté Moore, KeKe Wyatt and Nicci Gilbert of R&B Divas, Damon Little, Angie Stone and more, with special appearances by Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans—the list goes on.

Backstage, Lore’l caught up with a couple of VIPs, including Killer Mike, Kem, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, as they weighed in on their personal favorites for Best in Black in film and television.

“I will give my flowers to Viola Davis,” said Dr. Wendy Osefo. “She is absolutely amazing. What she stands for, her love for the craft, the way she delivers—you feel it.”

The illustrious guests also shared how they would define an icon. “That’s the highest level,” said Roland Martin. “Your work stands the test of time over multiple generations.”

Join the celebration! Watch the 6th Annual Urban One Honors on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 8/7c on TV One and CLEO TV.