MadameNoire Featured Video

Adorable 5-year-old Nova Leanna Davidson flexed her impressive gymnastic skills during her first meet on Jan. 6, winning first place during the competition. The little one’s proud mother, Tiffany Davidson, documented the sweet milestone for fans on social media.

A clip shared to Instagram and YouTube captured the five-year-old first-time gymnast launching from the floor onto the uneven high bars. After gaining some momentum, the precious gymnast spun around the beam effortlessly, keeping excellent form throughout the difficult routine. Then, the video flipped to show Nova running toward a plyometric box in the gym. The level 3 athlete hopped up on the tall object and did a front flip, landing on her back like a champ. Nova finished out the meet with a stellar bar and floor routine. The video has garnered over 90,000 views on Facebook and over 21,000 likes on Instagram.

According to the caption, Nova scored “37 overall and took 1st place in her session.” Tiffany — who monitors her daughter’s social media page @missnovagirl — gushed about the huge achievement.

“She’s worked so hard and waited a long time to finally get to compete, and I’m so glad it was a great experience for her. She absolutely loved every minute of it!”

Netizens and fans on Instagram flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the tiny gymnast.

“So cute!! She did a GREAT job!! Go Nova!” wrote one user.

Another fan penned, “I think we are all proud of Miss Nova. She is a hard worker, and I can’t wait to watch her in the Olympics.”

A third stan commented, “We’re literally watching greatness. So proud of you, Nova. The future is yours!”

A video shared to Nova’s Instagram prior noted that she scored a 9.3 in beam, a 9.3 on floor and a 9. 5 in bars, earning first place and a gold medal in all three categories. The little one snagged an 8.7 on vault and received a bronze medal.

According to Tiffany’s Instagram post on Feb. 5, Nova began practicing gymnastics at the age of 3. The matriarch — who vlogs about her life as a mother of four — said it took her daughter a while to build confidence with her routines, especially on the balance beam.

“When she first started gymnastics at 3 years old, she was not a fan of the balance beam at all! She was very timid on it! And I don’t blame her, she’s tiny and the beam is smaller than the width of an iPhone. But I can see her confidence growing so much!”

Little Nova had a great year in 2023. According to her 2023 recap, the sweet gymnast bumped up from level 2 to level 3 gymnastics and added some new skills to her routines, like a front hip circle and a kip.

She also got to meet her idol, Simone Biles, during the decorated gymnast’s invitational event in January. Tiffany said she was “nervous and definitely starstruck.”

Aww!

Watch the sweet video below.

RELATED CONTENT: Fisk Gymnastics Team Makes History On The Mat As The 1st HBCU Competing At NCAA Level