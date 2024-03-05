MadameNoire Featured Video

A sweet 77-year-old grandmother gave all the glory to God after her family gifted her a new car for her birthday in the latest installment of Tales From TikTok.

A woman named Shayla took to TikTok Feb. 5 with a video of the grateful grandmother’s reaction to such a grand gift.

Grandma stepped outside in a pink robe with her family surrounding and recording her.

“Happy birthday, Mother!” One person exclaimed.

Their grandma didn’t say anything as she stepped closer to see exactly what they wanted to present her. Grandma’s excitement and astonishment took control when she finally spotted the Black Nissan vehicle with balloons.

“That’s my car?” She asked before explaining she assumed someone put balloons on someone else’s car but didn’t know it was for her.

“Oh, my God,” she exclaimed. “That’s my car!”

Grandma uttered a loud “oh” before stopping and reminding herself to “act civilized.”

Grandma then left the porch with a pep in her step to get an up-close and personal look at her new whip.

While checking out the inside from the driver’s side, Granny took a moment to thank God and assure she trusted in him in the heartwarming Tales From TikTok.

“God, you [are] so good. Not because you give me stuff, God. But I told you, God, if I trust in you, you would do things for me!”

Grandma couldn’t even finish her prayer because of her excitement and gratitude.

“This my car!” She declared after popping a squat in her driver’s seat. The 77-year-old closed the door, not knowing how to crank it up because it was a push-to-start, but still having the manual levels and cranks to adjust the seat.

Grandma adjusted her seat and asked people off camera if her car gift was why they were late the day before. She cranked up the car and sat in it for a while before cutting it off and praying that she needed a job to pay for it.

“God, in the mighty name of Jesus, you’re so wonderful. You told me things you would do for me…oh, God. I praise you. That’s why I try to walk right before you ’cause, God, you have done so many things for me. I never had to worry about anything since my children have been out of school. You’ve had them there for me.”

She continued, “I always thank you for my children, Lord. And Lord, I take nothing for granted. I take nothing for granted. It’s all because of you, Lord. Helping through trials and tribulations. Thank you, God. I will forever praise your Holy name. In the name of Jesus. I can’t believe this is my car!”

In a subsequent video, Grandma thanked everyone for her birthday wishes and all the love.

Happy birthday, Grandma! We hope your 77th was full of happiness and blessings.