Media personality Poetik Flakko believes Future’s lyrical content about “drugs and pills” steered the late Juice WRLD down a path of addiction. In previous interviews, the 21-year-old emcee — who died of a drug overdose in 2019 — said he began experimenting with Percocet and lean (a mix of codeine and cough syrup) after listening to Future’s music.

During an appearance on RealLyfe Street Starz Jan. 12, Flakko slammed the “Codeine Crazy” rapper for promoting drug use in his songs and wished “death” upon the hip-hop titan for his alleged influence on Juice WRLD.

“Around the age of 16, this kid who was in band, who was a musical genius, discovered Future…and he says,’ Oh shit, listening to Future made me want to do pills, so he started doing pills,'” Flakko said of the Chicago native.

“He’s such a musical genius that this kid went on to be the most impactful rapper of his generation, but that kid died on a plane taking pills.”

With a straight face, Flakko boldly asserted that Future’s lyrical content led Juice WRLD — real name Jarad Anthony Higgins — “down a path that killed him.”

Doubling down on his controversial hot take, the media star argued that Future was “even more f–king sinister” because he wasn’t an avid drug user himself. Flakko pointed to Nicki Minaj’s interview with Joe Budden in 2022 when the famous femcee revealed that the Atlanta rhymer was an alleged “lightweight” and did not use half of the drugs he rapped about in his music.

“This nigga said, ‘I don’t do drugs, Nicki. I’m just rapping about it, Nicki,'” the frustrated personality expressed during his RealLyfe Street Starz appearance.

“Trust me, Juice WRLD ain’t the only kid, bruh. This nigga took one of the brightest stars in Black music from us by rapping about a lie that he not doing to fill up his own pockets? How is that fair?”

Flakko added, “He doesn’t deserve to live after taking away from us one of the brightest young stars of our generation by a lie.”

Netizens slam Flakko for his controversial comments on Future.

In the YouTube comments section, viewers slammed Flakko for his controversial perspective and called him “crazy” for wishing death upon the 40-year-old rap veteran.

“When you wish death on people, please be aware of the energies you are talking to. It could definitely come back on you anytime,” wrote one user.

A second viewer commented, “Everybody responsible for their own actions. Your life is in your own hands.”

A third netizen penned, “That’s crazy to wish death on that man. You’re also an influence so be careful what you speak. Very hypocritical.”

Juice WRLD was open about his struggles with drug addiction and substance abuse.

Known for hit songs like “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are the Same,” Juice WRLD tragically passed away in 2019 after an accidental overdose of codeine and oxycodone, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

During an interview with Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9, the burgeoning emcee revealed that he started taking Percocet during his freshman year of high school and persisted after he discovered Future’s songs laden with drug references.

“Hearing that music at such a young age, Nigga, I was trying to sip lean in sixth grade listening to Dirty Sprite One,” the rapper confessed.

“I feel like when people do drugs, it separates their head from their body even more. It separates their soul from their body even more. Because your mind could be telling you f–k no, but your body is dependent. It could tear you apart,” he added.

