A woman brought her best friend of 16 years to tears by gifting her a brand-new BMW—paid in full—as a token of her appreciation and to assist her in motherhood.

The highly generous friend took to TikTok with her friend’s reaction to her new BMW on Monday, Feb. 5.

“It’s yours! You deserve it,” the friend assured as the surprised gal pal couldn’t stop crying tears of joy.

The friend who bought the car opened the backset and demonstrated how much room she had in the backseat for her new baby.

After a few moments of the TikToker embracing her shocked friend, the new BMW car owner turned off her car and grabbed her purse before exiting the vehicle. The two friends hugged as they headed to the dealership’s building.

The end of the video showed the white BMW in the driveway of an apartment building.

“My best friend and I have been friends for 16 years, and during those 16 years, she has never asked me for anything, so she wasn’t expecting this,” the TikToker wrote in the post’s caption. “When I had my hard times and was going through my storm, she helped me and had my back all the way through.”

She continued, “She had her first baby and was trying to figure out how she was going to get the baby to her doctors appointments. This time, I had her back and bought her a car and paid it in full so she wouldn’t have to worry about car payments. I’m beyond blessed and want to see others blessed, too.”

Over 11,000 commenters were impressed by how the friend who purchased the BMW went above and beyond to show her friend appreciation for being there for her. Others were captivated by their connection.

“Sisters. Don’t allow any outside energies to ruin that connection.”

“And PAID IN FULL. That’s a RIDE OR DIE.”

“Tears of relief. So much was just taken off that mama’s shoulders.”

“You can hear how grateful she is in that cry…she is never gonna get over this!”

“It’s not even about the car; it’s the fact that she’s giving in return what she was receiving from her friend, and THAT’S A FLEX.”

“May she always know how loved she is.”

“No payments, so she got the title and everything free and clear.”

In a pinned video posted on June 19, 2023, the TikToker gifted her mom a new SUV.

We hope their friendship lasts forever.