Actors Parish Davis and Big Mike fooled netizens on TikTok with a realistic skit. The funny comedy bit sparked some interesting responses from users on the platform.

On Jan. 31, Big Mike — who goes by the username @ItsBigMikeTime on TikTok — shared a funny clip that captured him being chastised by Davis after she paid a whopping $2,300 to fly him out for a good time.

In the funny skit, Davis — who has starred in the Tubi film All About A Check — explained that she paid for Mike’s plane ticket so that they could have some fun and eventually get freaky underneath the sheets. Unfortunately, Mike wasn’t interested in having sex. The funny duo played the scenario off as if it was their first date.

“How would y’all feel if y’all flew a dude out, spent $2,300 for his plane ticket, and he doesn’t even want to fuck?” Davis asked a frustrated Mike. Embarrassed by the question, Mike could be seen pacing back and forth, looking quite ashamed in the background as he tried to defend himself.

“I appreciate you flying me out, but listen. I don’t just have sex with people on the first date,” Mike argued.

Davis interjected, “Okay, but it’s been a few hours. Like, we done watched the movies, we Netflixed and chilled.”

Humiliated, Mike explained that he didn’t want to have sex with her on the first date because he aimed to “vibe out” and “get to know” her more. Davis swiftly rejected the explanation. She was on a mission to “get lifted” and had no intention of dragging out her sexy time with the young man.

“What’s your problem? Is it little? Are you ashamed? Like, I don’t mind,” she asked the frustrated Mike, which added more confusion and fire to their heated argument.

“Wow…. you tripping…don’t do that to me. I didn’t have to come out here. I thought we could get to know each other. Maybe go on a nice little date,” Mike barked back.

Davis insisted that she needed to have sex with him before she went on a date or decided whether to continue their relationship.

“You want me to go on a date, spend all this, waste all this time, and I get up in here, and your shit probably little?”

Livid at this time point, Mike offered to send her the money back for his plane ticket.

“Alright, so how about this? I’m going to Cash App you your money back, and you go do that shit with somebody else,” he said.

Yikes.

TikTok users fired off their thoughts about Davis and Mike’s fake squabble.

Davis and Mike’s funny skit elicited some interesting reactions from TikTok users. Some netizens questioned if the video was real or if it was a “skit.” Internet sleuths quickly discovered that the video wasn’t real, but users noted that the plot didn’t stray too far from reality.

“This really happened to me!” one netizen penned. Other users said that this was a classic example of how women feel when they are chastised for rejecting intercourse after a man spends a ton of cash on a first date to smash.

“How the tables have turned,” another TikTok user commented.

One user argued that folks should set clear expectations with a first date before shelling out a ton of cash — especially if they are going to fly their date out for a good time. A few women in the comments section called Mike “a good” man. They applauded him for voicing his intention to take things slow on the first date. Other users griped that they would never fly someone out they barely knew for a first date.

“Dudes do that all the time. Now when a woman does it it’s a problem, oh okay.” “She should have gotten that established before she flew him out!” “I would never fly a man out!! Other than my husband!! “That’s a good dude. I’ll take him.” “Boy said he wanted to get to know her? Why you let somebody fly you out & you barely know em? This is funny!”

This TikTok skit almost fooled us, too! What do you think about this video? Has this ever happened to you?

