In the latest edition of Tales From TikTok, one TikToker predicted (instead manifested) age gap dating would popularize in 2024, precisely older white women dating young hood niggas.

J. Stanza posted his “predictions” on Dec. 21, 2023, claiming he called it first.

“In 2024, older women are only going to date younger men. Straight up,” Stanza said. “It’s going to be out in the open. Ain’t going to be no hiding this shit.”

He continued, “In 2024, you’re going to see older white women with young hood niggas. I promise you. I’m not talking about no ratchet white women. I’m talking about women who live in good neighborhoods, nice neighborhoods. Women who just divorced their husbands. When the kids go off to see their dad, she going to be chilling with a young hood nigga, I promise you.”

Stanza predicted that the type of guys sophisticated white women would go after are the ones who smoke blunts while sporting ski masks and puffy jackets.

“They’re going to be dating dudes who drive SRTs (Dodge Charger), Scat Packs (Dodge Charger), Corvettes, all that hood shit. I promise you, no cap.”

In the caption, Stanza wrote, “2024, Imma have me a cougar.”

Age gap dating isn’t a new phenomenon. Over the years, it has become widely accepted all over social media, with young bucks like Stanza advocating for May-December relationships, especially since these relationships are common in the entertainment industry.

We saw it with Baby Phat founder Kimora Lee Simmons and her 14-year age-gap relationship with Russell Simmons. The King and Queen of the music business, Jay Z and Beyoncé, and their 12-year age-gap marriage are still thriving.

Annually, the dating app Bumble conducts a study to predict the following year’s dating trends. For 2024, the app found that 63% of users took age out of the equation when finding love after surveying over 26,800 users globally. Additionally, 59% of the women on the app are more accepting of dating someone younger.

As women age, the dating pool narrows when factoring in a potential partner’s age, but removing it broadens their options. And with more TikTok men announcing their support for May-December relationships, it steadily becomes a widely accepted concept.

May-December describes a relationship with a significant age gap. Some consider a 5-15-year difference substantial, especially when the two people are younger, like an 18-year-old and a 23-year-old. However, it seems insignificant if it were a 40 and 45-year-old. Meanwhile, others generally consider a May-December relationship to range from 10 to over 50 years.

Like typical ones, age-gap relationships come with perks and flaws, but it all depends on the relationship. So, do you, kings and queens!