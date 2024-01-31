MadameNoire Featured Video

Podcaster DJ Akademiks’ ex-girlfriend, Cheyenne, slammed him on social media, claiming he abused her when they dated and poked fun at his alleged smelly ass.

In screenshots posted on It’s Onsite, Cheyenne posted a seemingly old photo of her donning makeup to cover a vast dark spot, presumably a bruise, under her eye.

“Never had to wear this much makeup until I met him,” she wrote in the overlay text.

She then claimed the bruise happened a day before they traveled to London. The icing on the cake was a photo of a shirtless DJ Akademiks in his gaming chair.

“This fat lard keeps threatening me,” she wrote about the podcaster. “You smell like tartar sauce [and] don’t bathe for five days. Leave me alone, please. It’s over.”

Cheyenne took a screenshot of their text messages, where Akademiks sent a link of Chrisean Rock getting a tattoo of Blueface to the side of her face.

Unbothered, she texted back, “I hate you…with my whole heart…I would never get that.”

In overlay text, she asked, “Why would [you] think I would tat your face? You look like Chuck E. Cheese.”

Cheyenne shared more texts, highlighting the toxic nature of their relationship, where Akademiks claimed to have tried to call her, and she called him a liar and insecure.

“Lol, caught up,” Akademiks wrote back. [You] too horny if that’s [what] you gotta do to make ya self feel better, lol.”

After begging her to answer his FaceTime call, Cheyenne told him to leave her alone. Commenters rushed to the comments to give their two cents, mainly confused as to who on this earth would intentionally love Akademiks.

“He wasn’t taking baths for five days and stank, but you was still with him. It is crazy.”

“You dated Akademiks? Like willingly? Voluntarily? Like to find love? Girl boo….”

“Yet u still let him clap those cheeks after da five days.”

“So the tartar sauce smell didn’t bother you before….”

“A man doesn’t take a bath for five days, and you still stay with him? Baby, you got one day, and if by day two I gotta tell you to wash it, I’m done,” one person wrote. “Because no! And that’s one day I might give you a pass if you washed at 11:59 pm the night before and maybe didn’t do anything the whole day to hit 12:00 am the next day…. Five days? Tartar sauce? I’m so worried about these young girls and what they will take to be around someone they think has a big following.”

Cheyenne previously roasted the podcaster on Instagram Live after Akademiks claimed she stole half a million from him, last month.

During an IG live in early January, Cheyenne claimed she got him to go to the gym, but he couldn’t do the bare minimum.

“I made flashcards, and when you pick from the flash card, it’s like a random workout that you do,” she explained. “He would do like four push-ups and say he’s done he had like six.”

She declined to take any money from him and stated his allegations toward her were his way of flexing.