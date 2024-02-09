MadameNoire Featured Video

A new report claims American employees are having success landing remote jobs abroad.

Deel, an HR company for global businesses, released its latest findings in its 2023 State of Global Hiring Report. As news for all the hardworking jet-setters and digital nomads, the report said that international companies hired American workers at a 62% increase last year.

Americans are reportedly getting snapped up by companies in the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Singapore and Australia. The most common sectors for the roles are allegedly sales, research, software engineering, content and product.

Deel condensed data from over 300,00 contracts and 20,000 customers in more than 160 countries. The findings of its report were supplemented by 500,000 data points from third-party sources.

From a global perspective, Deel’s data showed that around half of adults working abroad were under 34. Those 35 to 45+ made up nearly 40% of the workers contracted.

The research noted that 2023’s top cities for global workers were London, Toronto, San Francisco, Buenos Aires, and Madrid.

Several factors are at play regarding why American workers might seek work abroad.

The HR company’s CEO, Alex Bousaziz, said America’s interest in international jobs “feels correlated with the elimination of remote roles” in the U.S. Deel’s findings additionally highlighted that “involuntary terminations” rose in the U.S. despite a declining global average.

“A lot of those companies [abroad] are thinking, ‘How do we build the right playbook that they’ve done in the U.S.?” Bouaziz continued. “One way is to bring U.S. workers to their companies.”

Lightcast, a labor market analytics company, said that in 2023, “the potential is enormous” for global remote work opportunities. The company shared that “153 million people are in roles highly suitable for remote work — but only 18% are currently remote.”

Interestingly, Lightcast data from last year claimed North American companies with remote workers in places where they could leverage cheaper labor grew starkly between 2020 and 2023. For example, North American companies with remote workers in Central America and the Caribbean rose 313%.

“Before the pandemic, remote work in the U.S. accounted for about 2% of all postings. Now, that looks poised to flatten out at about 10%. That’s a huge change, and I would be surprised if we ever see such a dramatic difference in such a short time ever again… Remote work is where we’ll see globalization most clearly in the coming years,” noted Stanford University Economics professor Nick Bloom.

