Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Ryan Henry made a harrowing plea for domestic violence victims to immediately seek safety as he heartbreakingly remembered his later sister and niece, Nova Henry and Ava Henry Curry.

Ryan took to Instagram with his PSA on Jan. 24 — 15 years after Nova and Ava’s tragic murders. The tattoo artist and father of two solemnly recalled the circumstances Nova was in before Fredrick Goings brutally murdered her and Ava. Ryan recounted that Jan. 24, 2009, Fredrick showed up at Nova’s home and said he wanted to see her because it was his birthday. The grief-stricken sibling noted that Fredrick and Nova were “broken up and separated at the time.”

“[Fredrick] already had a gun on him, already knew what he intended to do,” Henry wrote. “She [Nova] was shot six times, final shot to the head, and Ava at ten months shot twice, final shot to the head.”

“If you see the signs of things getting bad with that man… it don’t get no better. Take those signs and get the fuck away! Without a dime, you still need to leave,” Henry implored. “Take heed, ladies. You are worth it all, and use my family’s loss as your strength… Fuck that nigga. I don’t care what God he finds in prison for life, I will never forgive, He will not find God and go to the same heaven as my sister and niece… #NovAva 1/24.”

“Happy birthday to this bitch ass nigga,” the former reality star added underneath Fredrick’s rap sheet. “He sitting somewhere rotting away still celebrating it.”

Ryan noted elsewhere in his post that he has plans to house and shelter women and children victims fleeing violent situations.

In 2013, Fredrick was convicted of two counts of murder and sentenced to life in prison for Nova and Ava’s deaths. When the two died, Nova was only 24. Her eldest child, son Noah, was in the townhome and unharmed when the murders occurred.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Fredrick, a family attorney, had been in a two-year relationship with Nova. The lawyer allegedly represented Nova in her child support case against former NBA player Eddy Curry, with whom she shared her two children.

Things between Fredrick and Nova reportedly bittered after Nova got a new lawyer and planned to contest $24,000 in charges from Fredrick. In 2007, the mother of two allegedly received an order of protection against the attorney after he threatened her and her son.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic and or intimate partner violence, please get help via the National Center for Domestic Violence Hotline. Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

