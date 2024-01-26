MadameNoire Featured Video

A Reddit user recalled the fart-filled start to a flight they and other flyers were subjected to earlier this month.

In an Austin, Texas-focused forum, @Glamgaltx said their Jan. 14 American Airlines flight from Phoenix, Arizona, to the Texas destination, was delayed because of one inconsiderate and argumentative passenger’s flatulence.

@Glamgaltx said they noticed the “audibly disgruntled” man “grumbling” as soon as he sat on the plane. The Reddit user was unaware of what ignited the hostile passenger to fart on the boarded aircraft while it was stationed at the gate. The silent observer shared that the man antagonistically farted after he “loudly” responded to someone on the plane. Just before ripping one, the farting flyer reportedly said, “You thought that was rude? Well, how about this smell?”

The Reddit user — amid their storytelling — noted that the man’s fart was “uncalled for.” @Glamgaltx detailed that the farter was seated next to “ladies seemingly minding their own business” on the early evening flight.

Before getting in the air, the Reddit user said several passengers opened and ate food to the farting man’s disdain.

“The man who just purposefully farted moments ago decides to loudly and condescendingly say, ‘Yeah, everybody, let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time,'” the watchful Reddit user recalled.

Other American Airlines flyers allegedly got into a verbal fight with the “Fart man” over the pungent food. One supposedly said, “If you don’t like it, you can fly private.”

The petty exchanges among the flatulent passenger and other flyers continued until flight attendants shut down the bickering.

Despite his initial fart, the man apparently accused the other passengers who argued with him of being “fucking rude” and exhibiting “low-class behavior.”

At that point, the plane stopped after “finally taxiing towards the runway.”

@Glamgaltx said an announcement alerted that the plane was returning to the gate. Allegedly, a flight attendant later shared with the flyers that “Fart man” was being kicked off the flight.

“He simply replies, ‘I don’t understand,’ and she tells him they’ll talk about it off the plane.”

The storytelling Reddit user theorized the farter was “maybe hungover.” Although @Glamgaltx didn’t record the incident, they claimed to have a front-row seat to the fart drama. They noted that they were “seated near the row where this situation occurred.”

“He gets up, grabs his bag and quietly exits the plane. We all breathed a sigh of relief when he was removed. I think most people were on edge about what he may say or do next. The trip was only delayed by 15-30 minutes, so all in all, I think American handled it swiftly,” @Glamgaltx concluded.

The crazy travel stories these days are unending… There’s no word on whether the man was put on the “No Fly List” for his hostile farting.

