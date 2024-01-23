MadameNoire Featured Video

Kaavia James Union Wade, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade’s youngest daughter, threw together her own little concert while on a beach vacation with her family in Miami.

The video of her impromptu and sand-filled performance was posted on the 5-year-old’s Instagram page Jan. 20, with the caption, “The headliner and the main event.”

The first couple of seconds of the video was Kaavia’s rehearsal before showtime. The 5-year-old jammed to Silentó’s “Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)”

Union and Wade were highly impressed with their daughter’s stanky leg move. Kaavia then cooled things down with Tyla’s “Water,” slaying it with her facial expressions and moves. Mid-performance, she approached her parents and took a swig of her water, returning to killing her performance.

Commenters couldn’t avoid pointing out Kaavia’s star power and encouraging her.

“Conversations are going around about who’s going to be the next generation superstar from North West, Blu Ivy, Mariah and Nick Cannon’s daughter, and JLo’s daughter. I’m putting my money on Kaav!”

“She’s going to be an athlete.”

“She wakes up every day and turns her swag on.”

“Yes! Give the people what they came for.”

“Kaavia, Aka Shady Baby, is a vibe by herself. I love her.”

The 5-year-old’s father, Wade, turned 42 Jan. 17, and the family threw a party to celebrate, where Kaavia timidly sang “Happy Birthday” before everyone.

Wade and Union welcomed Kaavia Nov. 7, 2018. Since the, the Union-Wade family has documented and shared the youngling living life and being unapologetically her.

Her personality caused her mom to dub her #ShadyBaby because her daughter was honest about the things she disapproved of and wore an attitude that made the matriarch proud.

Union doesn’t want Kaavia to change.

“She’s really her own person. She’s not here for our shenanigans. And if she doesn’t feel like being documented, which is most of the time, she gives you a look like, ‘I don’t think you’ve talked to my agent,” Union said. “‘And I’m not doing this for free.’ I love that she’s shady, baby. Shady baby is just somebody who is not going to dance for you when you say now. She’s got her own mind at four and a half months. I hope she keeps that same energy where when she feels like smiling, she smiles, and when she doesn’t, she doesn’t, and either you catch the mood, or you don’t, and she’s going to stay true to herself. So that’s the dream.”