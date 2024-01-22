MadameNoire Featured Video

Dexter Scott King, son of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has passed away at age 62.

The King Center announced the news Jan. 22, the day of the civil and animal rights activist’s passing. A statement on Dexter’s death shared that the 62-year-old died following a battle with prostate cancer.

His wife of 11 years, Leah Weber King, noted that she was by his side when Dexter “transitioned peacefully in his sleep” at their Malibu, California, home.

“He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might,” said the late activist’s wife.

Dexter was the third child and second son of Rev. Martin and Coretta.

The recently deceased siblings include firstborn Yolanda King (51 at her death), Martin Luther King III, 66, and Rev. Dr. Bernice King, 60.

Coretta passed away in 2006, and Yolanda died in 2007.

“Words cannot express the heartbreak I feel from losing another sibling,” said Bernice, CEO of The King Center, in a statement about Dexter’s death. “I’m praying for strength to overcome this very difficult time.”

“The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this,” added Martin the III. “We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family.”

Rev. Martin and Coretta named Dexter after the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, where the “I Had A Dream” leader served as pastor.

Dexter was a lawyer, actor, author and film producer. In 1999, he released his Emmy-nominated animated movie Our Friend Martin. In 2003, he released his book Growing Up King: An Intimate Memoir.

Dexter is remembered for protecting his father’s intellectual property. The Morehouse College graduate was chairman of The King Center and president of the King Estate. CNN detailed that Dexter was a “vocal vegan and advocate for animal rights” who previously stated that his diet aligned with his non-violent beliefs.

The King Center’s statement also noted the late 62-year-old’s “uncanny resemblance” to his father.

The King family will reportedly hold a press conference regarding Dexter’s death Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. Memorial service details haven’t been disclosed as of this reporting.

