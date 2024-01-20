MadameNoire Featured Video

Famed celebrity makeup artist Sam Fine shared a devastating revelation on social media.

The 54-year-old author of the iconic, bestselling industry-defining book Fine Beauty: Beauty Basics and Beyond for African American Women posted that his mom had joined the ancestors on Instagram Jan. 20. The matriarch was Sam’s mature muse in the book. He did not mention when she died.

“An angel earned her wings…ðŸ•Šï¸ Please help me say goodbye to my mom. Many of you came to know her as the mature beauty in #FineBeauty, while others who were fortunate enough to know her personally enjoyed the pound cakes she baked and hung with her when she visited NYC/LA. I have no words.”

Sam’s comments section immediately filled with fans, fellow makeup artists and celebrities offering the legendary makeup artist their condolences.

“Oh, I’m so sorry for your loss, My love!!ðŸ’™”

Ebony Bomani Jones wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss! Sending you my deepest condolences. ðŸ™ðŸ¾”

“I’m so sorry, Sam! May she rest in peace â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ¿,” The Style and Beauty Doc penned.

“Sending you love and hugs and prayers ðŸ™ðŸ½,” someone else expressed.

According to Encyclopedia.com, the 54-year-old makeup artist was adopted by the Denton family in Chicago when he was six months old. Sam was the youngest of four children and the only boy.

He fondly recalled how his beloved mother and sisters were his muses regarding makeup and hair.

Before announcing his mother’s death on Instagram, Sam was mourning his fallen friend and mentor, makeup artist veteran Reggie Wells, who died last week. He shared a poignant tribute to Reggie, who was most known for being Oprah Winfrey’s trusted makeup artist for decades.

“#ReggieWells (1947 – 2024). Although he became famous for his many achievements – Emmy Award-winning makeup artist, long-time makeup artist to Oprah, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Beyonce & Author of Face Painting: African American Beauty Techniques from an Emmy Award Winning Makeup Artist – I called him friend, mentor and pioneer. I have SO many wonderful memories, but one that immediately comes to mind was our time working together on the 35th Anniversary issue of @essence #2005. Following the shoot, Reggie took me to dinner, where we talked about life, love, industry and much more. You will be missed, my friend. ðŸ•Šï¸ #FineFriends.”

As of Jan. 2, Sam is the creative director of Fashion Fair Cosmetics. He earned the position after having been the brand’s global ambassador.

Our sincerest condolences to Sam and his family and friends at this time.