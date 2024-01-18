MadameNoire Featured Video

The 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black Media Event and Reception will celebrate TV One’s 20th anniversary as a community and cultural leader.

The salute to TV One’s milestone goes down at the Waldorf Astoria in Atlanta Jan. 19, commemorating “two decades of excellence in entertainment.” The reception will feature proclamations by Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall and Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman in recognition of TV One’s 20th anniversary and Urban One Honors. The proclamations will be presented to Urban One CEO and TV One Founder Alfred C. Liggins III.

The following day, Jan. 20, Bossip Managing Editor Dani Canada will host the 6th Annual Urban One Honors at the Coca-Cola Roxy. The annual award ceremony, presented by TV One, will celebrate those in arts, media, music and more who’ve embodied Black Excellence.

The special evening’s performers and presenters include Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Damon Little, Angie Stone and October London. There will also be an R&B Divas reunion featuring KeKe Wyatt, Chanté Moore and Nicci Gilbert.

Influential hitmaker, actress and social media sensation Dionne Warwick will be celebrated and recognized as the night’s Lifetime Achievement Honoree. All-around musician Frankie Beverly will receive his flowers as the evening’s Living Legend.

Power Book II: Ghost star and legendary Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, will be honored as the Entertainment Icon Honoree. Additionally, Chlöe Bailey will take home the Generation Next Honoree award — and Donald Lawrence will be highlighted for his Inspirational Impact.

Singer-actress LeToya Luckett will host “Backstage Pass” and snag behind-the-scenes interviews with honorees, performers and presenters. Recognizable reality TV faces Reginae Carter, Yandy Smith-Harris and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe will host the star-studded red carpet.

“We are delighted to highlight the incredible musical journeys of Dionne Warwick, Chlöe, Frankie Beverly and Donald Lawrence. Their selection as honorees is a recognition of their profound impact on both music and culture, spanning generations,” noted Michelle L. Rice, president of TV One and CLEO TV. “From chart-topping award-winning hits, social relevancy and influence to cultural impact, these iconic artists have not only shaped the musical landscape but have also contributed significantly to the cultural fabric of our society. Each honoree represents a unique chapter in the story of music, and we are honored to celebrate their enduring legacies at this year’s Urban One Honors: Best In Black.”

Urban One Honors will premiere Feb. 25 on TV One and CLEO TV at 8 p.m. EST and 7 p.m. Central.

Throughout 2024, TV One viewers can expect coverage celebrating its 20th birthday and commitment to Black representation. Programming will include “curated retrospectives, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and a series of commemorative events.” The channel will also interview pivotal players in TV One’s journey.



