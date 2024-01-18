MadameNoire Featured Video

Brittney Ross learned that her daughter Ah’Laynah Modica-Ross, 6, was shot and died in the hospital as she dressed her late son and the little girl’s older brother, Ah’Bralen Rider, 14, for his funeral. The teen also died from gun violence.

The grieving mother was at Golden Gate Funeral Home Jan. 10, in Dallas, when one of her children called her about Ah’Laynah’s shooting. Her father, Michael Key, said his heartbroken daughter is “hurting” and “a nervous wreck” since the back-to-back deaths of her two children.

Ah’Laynah died at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas at around 3:20 p.m. after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, noted a family member’s GoFundMe. Less than an hour prior, police officers responded to a call about the shooting at an Old East Dallas home on Fitzhugh Avenue. The child just turned six on Dec. 27. She had reportedly enjoyed eating at McDonald’s and shopping at Dollar Tree.

Damariya Sowels, 19, was taken into custody.

He was charged with tampering with evidence and on three unrelated outstanding warrants. Police documentation alleged that Sowels admitted to bringing two guns — a Glock 40 and MAC 10 — into the home where Ah’Laynah was shot. The Mac 10 was reportedly left on a PlayStation on the home’s third floor. Police haven’t publicly clarified whether Ah’Laynah was shot by another person in the home or if her hands pulled the trigger. Both adults and minors were in the house when the shooting occurred.

Sowels also reportedly said that he put the two guns in his backpack before moving the bag into the garage ahead of the police’s arrival.

Ah’Bralen was shot Dec. 29 near Harry Hines Boulevard in the Oak Lawn neighborhood. He died Dec. 31 — and another minor survived despite also being present that harrowing day. NBC 5 detailed that a 16-year-old was arrested in connection to the incident. Much else hasn’t been publicly shared about Ah’Bralen’s death.

Key claimed Sowels was his grandson’s friend. It’s unspecified which grandson the 19-year-old was close to.

“It’s a nightmare. We’re living in a nightmare right now,” the patriarch lamented. “Dealing with the loss of two grandbabies back-to-back. It’s hard right now, especially this little one. This was my heart.”

“She was a good child,” the grieving grandfather added, reflecting on Ah’Laynah. “Very sweet, very smart, highly intelligent. She just taught me how to do TikTok.”

A few donors on GoFundMe shared heartfelt messages with their contributions to Brittney and her family.

“This emotional and financial hardship is almost beyond what a mother can bear. I do not know this family but my heart goes out to them. Wishing you peace and healing and better days to come.” “Brittney, I don’t know you, but my heart absolutely breaks for you. I’m so sorry that this has happened to you and your family.”

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $7,000 of its $10,000 goal. Funds are set to lighten funeral costs and support Brittney and her four remaining children.

