Social media influencer and model Phaith Montoya is getting her flowers and protecting her peace after an online troll tried tearing her down because she’s living her best life and is plus-sized.

The drama online ensued after online X user @UnderRated619 made a nasty comment about the 26-year-old TikTok star underneath photos she posted of her and her boyfriend on their “first baecation” together. The unwarranted comment suggested that Phaith — a booked and busy model — would be beautiful if she lost weight. It said, “There’s a light skin baddie held hostage inside all that fat.”

The demeaning and problematic remark spurned an online back-and-forth between the male online troll and the model, wherein the former continued making personal attacks on Phaith and her boyfriend.

In response to the hate the 26-year-old received for simply posting her body, boyfriend and baecation on her own X account, several social media users rallied in the TikTok star’s defense.

One Instagram user, @flawsofcouture, was particularly passionate about standing up for the influencer and giving Phaith her props.

The opinionated Instagram user emphasized that attraction wasn’t solely or inherently dependent on someone’s body size. She also stressed that society’s obsession with thinness and the notion that plus-sized women are only attractive as a fetish were things that needed to stop immediately.

“And for those of you that sit behind the scenes and spread these narratives…. stop being a LOSER & get a life worth living,” @flawsofcouture said to fatphobic online trolls. “Because I’ve never seen a truly happy & successful person PRESSED & CONCERNED about ANYBODY ELSE — ever.”

The Instagram user’s post included Phaith’s images of her and her man on their romantic getaway. The upload also had other content about Phaith, both with and without her boyfriend. It celebrated the full-figured beauty and her receiving the love she deserves.

“I got the man, I got the job, I got the house. And I did that all while being fat,” Phaith said proudly in the first clip of @flawsofcouture’s post, pulled from the influencer’s November 2023 feature on NBC News’ Stay Tuned.

After all the chatter about her, her body and her relationship, the beauty shared on X Jan. 11 that she took measures to protect her peace online.

Black women, no matter their size, deserve to flaunt themselves and their relationships as they please, like everyone else on the internet.

See more of Phaith below.

