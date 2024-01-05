MadameNoire Featured Video

Last month, model and actress Keisha Nash, the ex-wife of famed actor Forest Whitaker, died at the age of 51. At the time, Nash’s death was confirmed by her and Whitaker’s daughter, True Whitaker, but the cause of her death hadn’t been reported.

Now, a death certificate obtained by TMZ revealed that Nash died of alcoholic liver disease, which, according to the document, she had suffered from for years.

As previously reported, it was speculated that Nash—who was featured in the 2004 film Proud and hosted the 2008 reality TV show Who Are You Wearing?—may have died from complications related to her battle with anorexia, which a source reported she had struggled with for decades. While the disorder wasn’t listed as the ultimate cause of her death, the death certificate does list acute renal failure, a symptom of anorexia, as a contributing factor, according to TMZ. There hadn’t been speculation that the matriarch was an alcoholic.

People reported that Nash was laid to rest in Los Angeles Dec. 20. Besides True, she is survived by Sonnet, who is also fathered by Whitaker, and Autumn, her daughter from a previous relationship.

Forest and Nash were married for 22 years before he filed for divorce in December 2018, citing irreconcilable differences, but they reportedly remained good friends through the years. Forest has yet to comment publicly on Nash’s death.

Rest well, Keisha Nash. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones.