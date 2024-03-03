MadameNoire Featured Video

What in the chesticles is going? The internet is cringing hard over beauteous Nigerian model Moxie Amilo and his vigorous chest pops.

Moxie, a gym fanatic and influencer is known for his remarkably sculpted physique, and it’s one reason for his 2.2 million followers. But what sets him apart from many gym rat influencers is his ferocious, hiccup-like chest pops.

On Dec. 18, Moxie posted a video of him moving in sync to the BBC News Theme song, from chest popping to faking slow-motion walks. The fitness junkie’s chest pops were synchronized with the theme song’s EKG machine beeps.

Although many women and men found Moxie attractive, some didn’t feel the same about his exaggerated chest movements.

“It’s giving the Hippo from Madagascar (My granny would think this attractive),” one X user wrote.

“There’s no way women find this attractive,” another person said.

A commenter called the burly influencer’s chest pops “cheesy,” writing, “I’ve seen less cheese on American food than that dude’s clip. I cringed. He’s a good-looking lad, doesn’t need all that cheese.”

“Simone Biles and her husband if they merged into one.”

“Why is he bouncing his tiddies to the BBC News theme?”

Another person compared his behavior to comedic actor Terry Crews.

The video on Moxie’s page garnered over a million views, with the caption reading, “What gift would you want this Christmas? Me as a news presenter?”

He also posted the video on Instagram, labeling his chest pops in the aforementioned video as his last ones of the 2023 year.

“Dear beloved family, cherished friends, dedicated fans, and the remarkable year of 2023,” Moxie stated. As this incredible year draws to a close, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude for each and every one of you. Your unwavering love, support, and encouragement have been the cornerstone of my journey, and I am deeply thankful for your presence in my life.”

He continued, “As we bid farewell to this remarkable year, I carry with me a heart full of gratitude for you all and all the blessings this year has brought my way. Here’s to the cherished memories we have created, the lessons we have learned, and the adventures that await us in the year ahead. May 2024 be a more fulfilling year for us all.”

The Nigerian has been a model since 2012 and competed in pageants like the Mr. Tourism pageant, where he landed first runner-up and second runner-up in Mr. Nigeria, according to his Star Now profile.

He is a medical science graduate, part-time personal trainer and professional dancer.