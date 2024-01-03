MadameNoire Featured Video

While many of us spent the Christmas holiday among loved ones, sharing in the joy of the season, one man in Michigan was allegedly trying to kill the new man in his children’s mother’s life.

According to WDIV, 23-year-old Deandre Patrick Lawrence of Warren, Michigan, was arrested on Christmas day and charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. Police said the shooting happened just before 10:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 9 Mile and Hoover roads. Lawrence visited the home of his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three kids to drop off presents. It’s unclear how the conflict started, but Lawrence reportedly fought with the mother’s boyfriend, who also lives in the home. Somehow, the altercation ended in the victim running away as the alleged shooter chased after him, tripping to the floor and being shot in the back twice, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim survived the shooting, but he was critically injured. His current condition hasn’t been reported. Lawrence, who has two previous felony convictions in Wayne County and Macomb County, allegedly fled the scene after the shooting and was apprehended later.

He was arranged on Wednesday, Dec. 26, and his bond was set at $1 million cash/surety only. If he posts bond, he’ll be required to wear a GPS tether and not have contact with the victim or any other witnesses to the shooting. Lawrence is due back in court Jan. 4.

“Violent actions have no place in resolving disputes,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement regarding the shooting, the New York Post reported. “Our thoughts are with the victim and his family. We will work to ensure accountability for this terrible Christmas Day shooting.”

Happy Holidays, folks. Please be safe out there.