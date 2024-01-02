MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, went above and beyond to give their children a meaningful Christmas by inviting Mr. and Mrs. Claus to their house. But followers condemned the couple for hiring white portrayers.

On Saturday, Dec. 23, the “1, 2 Step” star took to Instagram with an edited video of her children —newborn Amora Princess, Win Harrison, 3; Sienna Princess, 6; and Zahir, 9, who she had with her former lover, rapper Future—spending time with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Claus couple danced and conversed with the kids, Ciara and Russell, and the singer allowed Mrs. Claus to cradle baby Amora in her arms. At one point in the video, the kids sat before their luminous Christmas tree as Mrs. Claus read them a story.

Santa then presented the children with gifts from his red sack. Some of the gifts shown were a Broncos jersey and a DJ turntable toy. The video ended with the children sitting on Mr. and Mrs. Claus’ laps, wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas.”

While some people left comments about the wholesome moment, critics didn’t like the lack of representation.

Many viewers bashed the couple in the comments for not hiring people of color to play Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“Representation is everything…why couldn’t Santa and Mrs. Claus be of color?”

“I’m sorry, but they have too much access and wealth not to have gotten a Black Santa…everybody saying it’s selective outrage and that they’re technically white, but by who’s definition and under what conditions?” One commenter wrote, arguing how representation could expand children’s imagination, precisely when they aren’t entirely aware of the depths of racism.

She used Halle Bailey and Zendaya as examples. The two Black actresses crossed society’s bounds by portraying “white” characters (Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid and Zendaya as Mary Jane in Spider-Man: Homecoming), which received much backlash from racist people, who swore they weren’t being racist.

“Ummmm, where is [Black] Santa, sis?”

“It was cringe Santa not being Black and your little girl chillin’ on Santa’s lap.”

Others defended the couple against naysayers.

“It amazes me how so many people can miss the point in all of this. So concerned about race and what other people do in THEIR home with THEIR family.”

“One thing Ciara’s going to do is live her life and be unbothered by y’all nonsense. Stay mad with the fake outrage, lol.”

“THIS post is about the children and the joy they have in celebrating the holiday with their family. Don’t spend this post going back and forth with people. Ignore them. They have no say in THIS home. Focus on the children! Happy Holidays, everyone!”