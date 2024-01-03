MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer Lauren Cofie is finally opening up about the race bombshell that her boyfriend, Michael, dropped during Episode 3 of In Love & Toxic: Blue Therapy.

The British baddie appeared on The Sharp Tank on Dec. 26, where she spoke about the events that led up to Michael admitting that he had never dated a Black girl.

“There was all this kind of stuff — issues with my career — and he was just coming at me for everything, and I was just kind of sitting there listening and taking it,” the star told the show’s host Sharp during their candid sit-down. “I was like, ‘Hey, what about you? You’re not perfect,’ you know?”

During the couple’s viral Oct. 19 episode, Cofie said she was upset when Michael went on vacation with his family without extending her an invite. Michael claimed he was going on the trip solo because it would only be “him and his immediate family” at the function. However, after some “snooping” on his Instagram page, Cofie discovered that Michael’s relatives had brought their partners to the family gathering.

“I’m like, why am I not on this holiday? You want me to quit my career and just focus on you 100%. Well, you’re not even bigging me up. You’re not even posting me. You’re not introducing me to the family,” Cofie told Sharp.

Michael later admitted that he wasn’t sure how to introduce Cofie to his family because he had never dated a Black girl before.

“It’s very tricky to talk about race,” the handsome Brit told their relationship therapist Jo during their In Love & Toxic appearance in October. “My family, they are not racists — I’m not racist, obviously — but I feel like I need to set some things in place before they meet her.”

After their viral In Love & Toxic episode aired, Cofie said the internet went wild with assumptions about Michael. Some people called him a “racist” and begged for her to break up with him. She also caught flack from Black folks online who claimed she wasn’t Black enough and “could pass for white.” Some melanated netizens called her out for dating her “oppressor.”

“I was like, what? Me? I’ve been through so much racism, like literally been attacked, verbally and physically. Racism

is real, and I’m a mixed-race girl. So, when he said that race has always been a weird one for me… I just felt so attacked by the guy I’m lying down with.”

Ultimately, the couple made amends and vowed to work out their differences, but Cofie said she wished Michael would have told her about his family before they went on camera.

