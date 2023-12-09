MadameNoire Featured Video

Sha’Carri Richardson claims money donated to the Team USA Fund isn’t going to the people who need it.

The ever-outspoken and powerful sprinter took to her Instagram Stories to discredit Team USA’s claim that 100% of contributions to its fund were going toward “athletes and the high-performance programming that supports them.”

Richardson reposted the organization’s claim and said, “Do not donate. The athletes that need this money don’t see it.”

The 23-year-old Dallas, Texas, native is a Team USA athlete hoping to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Richardson called out the organization days after being honored with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year Award at the USA Track and Field’s Night of Legends ceremony in Orlando, Florida. In her speech, she thanked God’s timing and opened up about her immense power as the fastest woman in the world.

“I understand the influence that I have,” she said. “I understand the responsibility that I have to USATF and as a top female USA athlete, and to my country, to my Black family, to my beautiful women, to everybody that has been misunderstood for trying to be their best selves and not be put into a category because they do track and field and have been put in a bubble.”

Nov. 10 was officially the first ever “Sha’Carri Richardson Day” in Dallas. In October, the city’s school board district announced that John Kincaide Stadium’s track would be renamed in the 23-year-old sprinter’s honor. Only two months prior, Richardson proudly gained the world’s fastest woman title when she beat her Women’s 100m competitors at the World Athletics Championships in an astonishing 10.65 seconds.

After her historic win, she said, “I would definitely say it’s a good start. From the beginning of the journey, I’m honored. I’m blessed. It was a great competition, and [it] brought out the best in myself. I’m not back; I’m better, and I’m going to continue to be better.”

Richardson isn’t shy about speaking her mind when it comes to mainstream organizations, and we hope she continues to do so while raking in success and receiving her flowers.

RELATED CONTENT: “Sha’Carri Richardson Covers Teen Vogue, Dishes On Standing In Self Awareness: ‘I’m Not Going To Change'”