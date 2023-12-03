MadameNoire Featured Video

Nia Sioux Frazier, Lifetime Network’s Dance Moms founding alum, is all grown up and has entered another chapter at college.

The 22-year-old reality television star, Amazon student influencer and UCLA student was recently initiated into the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Nia shared her good news on Instagram.

On Nov. 21, Nia posted a collage of images of herself rocking the AKA’s signature colors– pink and green. The dance star also showed off her pinky and the sorority’s ivy.

“The yard just got a whole lot prettierðŸ’•ðŸ’š #alphakappaalpha #alphagamma,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Nia’s mom and Dance Moms alum, Dr. Holly Hatcher-Frazier, basked in the glory of her daughter’s initiation into the historical sorority. Holly posted several Instagram posts of her spawn’s Alpha Kappa Alpha probate show and her 22-year-old progeny rocking AKA paraphernalia.

“My daughter is my Soror ðŸ’–ðŸ’š. Please congratulate my Soror Nia Sioux as she crosses and joins the illustrious Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc #alphakappaalpha #legacy #1908 #aka1908 #alphagamma,” Holly proudly penned.

The doting mother also posted the new initiates’ moves from their probate show. The 19 sorority sisters of the Alpha Gamma chapter stepped in tune to Lil Mama’s “My Lipgloss is Poppin.”

“The secret is out! Congratulations to the Fall ‘23 line of the illustrious Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc- Alpha Gamma chapter ðŸ’–ðŸ’š #AlphaGamma #AlphaKappaAlpha #alphakappaalpha #aka1908 @aka_ag1925”

UCLA’s Alpha Gamma chapter shared an online teaser of Nia’s line’s probate. “The Resolution” took place at 7:08 pm on Nov. 20.

Since Nia’s dance journey started at age three, the vicenarian is most notably known for being one of the only Black girls in Abby Lee Miller’s highly competitive dance company. Not only is the gorgeous young woman a phenomenal dancer– but she also sings and acts.

Nia is also a popular Amazon influencer who shares tips on being their best selves with college-aged women.

She even has a boyfriend.

As we continue gagging over Dance Mom’s UCLA American Literature student’s little growth spurt, she also joined the ranks of Alpha Kappa Alpha with Angelina Jolie’s daughter– Zahara Jolie. The Spelman sophomore popped out on the yard earlier this month after her initiation into the sorority.