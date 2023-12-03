MadameNoire Featured Video

In the infamous words of the iconic Miss NeNe Leakes, “Bling, bling, bling — bitches is mad!”

The one-of-a-kind Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been looking mighty fine while living her best life in the United Arab Emirates. She’s been keeping her 4.4 million followers updated on Instagram with snapshots and clips of herself in Dubai and the country’s capital, Abu Dhabi.

An Instagram slideshow posted Nov. 28 of the 55-year-old mother of two showed her stunning radiance abroad. The beauty posed waterside in a two-piece Versace set and a lacey black bodysuit. Of course, the longtime reality star was loyal to a blonde hairstyle. In the photos, she rocked a lengthy middle-part buss down with darker-colored roots.

NeNe tagged two Abu Dhabi-based locations in her caption. The first was Nurai Island, which describes itself as a “villa-concept resort on a secluded island.” The second spot was Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort.

The reality star turned actress referred to her time bouncing around in the United Arab Emirates by saying, “Life threw me lemons, and I made Lemon Meringue Pie and flew to Dubai.”

People showed the 55-year-old beauty lots of love in her comments. She received a bunch of flame and heart eye emojis in addition to messages gushing over how good she looked.

“Yass!! Aging backwards.” “Yessss, sis is looking like new money. Keep SHINING Queen.” “Flawless. The Queen Of Reality TV!! #PureGold” “Looking very peachy Ms. Leakes.”

In other snapshots from her trip, NeNe rocked Jean Paul Gaultier, Harvey Cenit and more Versace.

The reality star’s influx of photos abroad comes weeks ahead of her 56th birthday on Dec. 13.

Fans spotted Cynthia Bailey in the background of some of the Sagittarius’ posts. The ladies recently reconnected at a star-studded October event in Atlanta, and the fabulously fun shade-throwing duo is clearly still kickin’ it.

As MadameNoire previously reported, both women spoke fondly of each other and their sister-like bond when they recapped how they crossed paths on their respective Instagram accounts.

At the time, fans were ecstatic about seeing the RHOA queens back together again.

The two ladies have been enjoying their time in the United Arab Emirates with Racquel R. Joseph Smith, the widow of Will Smith, a late NLF player for the New Orleans Saints.

We wish the trio lots more fun on their girls’ trip!

