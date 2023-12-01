MadameNoire Featured Video

A clip of a woman wanting a man to fight for their relationship pulled from OWN’s Ready to Love: Make A Move has gone viral on Instagram.

One of the spinoff’s leading ladies, Ashlee Atkins, told her love interest Kirsten that she’d decide to end their budding romance. Her words then backfired when he was quick to respect her decision that the relationship had run its course. A frustrated Ashlee then communicated that what she really wanted was for Kirsten to step up to the plate and fight to be with her. She followed him out of the room, but he had little to say about her choice.

The jilted lover said he respected how Ashlee felt about ending their connection, but the whiny reality television star acted like he was being dismissive of her feelings.

“If that’s all you have to say, let’s hug and just let it go,” she quipped. You ain’t trying to fight for nothing… It ain’t about me already having a decision. You don’t have a rebuttal to nothing that I’m saying. I wanted you to say something.”

Many Instagram users in OWN’s comments argued that Ashlee tried to test Kirsten and that she shouldn’t have been surprised when he walked away. To the netizens’ credit, Ashlee literally said, “I’ve decided to move into another direction.”

The Instagram commenters accused the Make A Move star of trying to manipulate her suitor. They said Ashlee should have communicated what she really needed for Kirsten from the get-go instead of giving him a test to leverage his emotions.

“Lol she was trying to get a reaction out of him and hurt her own feelings.” “She said she DECIDED to move into another direction. Now if you want him to fight it then don’t say what you’ve decided.” “If you tell a man you moved in another direction and he says OK you can’t get upset with him for saying OK lol. You made your decision, now stand on it.” “As women, we have to say EXACTLY what we want and not play games!! If you want him to fight, just say that!!!”

Even though Ashlee’s communication was misguided, it’s possible she didn’t know any better or felt she couldn’t vulnerably express her true feelings. Kirsten’s not wrong for acting based on the words out of the Make A Move star’s mouth.

Peep the clip below and sound off in the comments. Do you think Ashlee was all the way wrong? Do you think Kirsten should have responded differently?

