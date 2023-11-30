Romeo Miller Shares His Daughter, River Rose, Has Type 1 Diabetes

Rapper and actor Romeo Miller, 34, got candid with his social media followers, announcing on Friday, Nov. 24, that his first-born daughter, River Rose Miller, has type 1 diabetes.

The Madea’s Witness Protection actor took to Instagram to share the news, posting a slideshow containing photos and videos of River in and out of the hospital.

“River Rose Miller, aka my little rocket! Before I go to bed tonight, on this special day, I give thanks to you and for you,” he wrote in the caption. Behind that comely smile, there’s a fighter! I’ve never met a stronger human, and I thank God every day for assigning me to be your papa! We’ve kept things private, but my daughter is one of the younger cases to be diagnosed with T1D.”

Romeo continued, “Type 1 diabetes is a chronic (life-long) autoimmune disease that prevents your pancreas from making insulin. It requires daily management with insulin injections, shots, and blood sugar monitoring just to survive. At her age, there are many challenges and random sleepovers at the hospital, but our faith has never wavered, and little sister Winter and Mama Drew are always by her side. The silver lining? Our bond is even stronger because it’s a must I be there for my daughter medically.”

According to the CDC, there were 352,000 children and teens diagnosed with diabetes in 2021, and 304,000 of them had type 1 diabetes in the U.S.

A study conducted from 2002 to 2018 showed that the overall rate of type 1 diabetes among children and teens significantly increased, with non-Hispanic Asian or Pacific Islander children and teens having the highest increase in type 1 diabetes, followed by Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black children and teens.

Romeo said he aims to make a difference in the type 1 diabetes community by finding a cure.

We’ve been blessed to work with one of the best in the world, Doctor Francine Kaufman, and I wanna give that knowledge and access back to all who are going through a similar journey @omnipod and @dexcom have been lifesavers, but my mission is to help the T1D community find a cure. We have some exciting news coming soon! The @mylittlerocketco is an all-purpose company and charity inspired by my daughter and owned by my daughter. Romans 8:28.”

While researchers haven’t pinpointed the cause of type 1 diabetes in children, they believe genetics and some viruses could cause it, according to the Mayo Clinic.

According to Hopkins Medicine, some symptoms include dehydration, unusual thirst, frequent urination, bed-wetting for children who never wet the bed at night, weight loss without effort, mood swings or feeling irritable, blurry vision, feeling tired and weak, feeling very hungry, belly pain, high levels of glucose in the blood and urine when tested, severe diaper rash that improved with treatment, yeast infection (girls), fruity breath, fast breathing, loss of appetite, and nausea and vomiting.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Romeo and his family.