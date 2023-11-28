MadameNoire Featured Video

Uncle Luke is clapping back against Gloria Velez’s grooming accusations. The 2 Live Crew leader took to Instagram Live Nov. 25, after the former video vixen alleged that he and a number of prominent figures in the industry began grooming young minors in 1994.

Luke, 62, vehemently denied the allegations. “We know the rules and the regulations of this shit,” the Miami Bass legend said, according to a clip obtained by HipHopDx Nov. 26.

The rapper, real name Luther Roderick Campbell, insisted that he issued “paperwork” to anyone that he worked with in the past who was underage.

“You know what you got to do when you sign an underage person? You gotta go get consent [from] the court. They have to then get a lawyer. The kid gets his own lawyer, parents get their own lawyer, then you have your lawyer. That’s how you — man, I don’t play about that paperwork!”

Luke then added, “Now you get your business told, fuckin’ with me. I ain’t none of them dudes, man. I know how to defend myself. I don’t know what the fuck they talkin’ bout. So make it make sense. Bring all the smoke. I ain’t hard to find…Everybody gon’ run with their own thing and create their own narrative.”

On Saturday, Velez raised a few eyebrows on social media when she took to her Instagram and X page to call out Luke. The 44-year-old former video vixen claimed that the Miami Bass legend and his hip-hop constituents were grooming young women in 1994 when she was still in high school. The model and dancer also alleged that “pedophilia men” frequented teen clubs in South Florida, a place where they would allegedly scout for female minors.

“It was their playground,” Velez added.

The former video vixen made the allegations just two days after a third woman came forward accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of rape and assault. The plaintiff also claimed that she was raped by Guy singer Aaron Hall — who shares a son with Velez.

In the lawsuit filed Nov. 23 in New York, the plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, alleged that she and her friend were raped by Combs and R&B star Aaron Hall in 1990 or 1991 following an industry event at MCA Records, according to NBC News. Velez shares a son with Hall and was reportedly 16 when she was impregnated by the new jack swing artist, Sportskeeda noted.

Inside the disturbing lawsuit, the plaintiff claimed that Combs and Hall invited them to an afterparty following the event, where she was allegedly “coerced” into having sex with the Bad Boy Records founder before Hall “barged into the room, pinned her down” and raped her.

“Upon information and belief, when Combs finished with Jane Doe, he and Hall switched, and they commenced assaulting Jane Doe’s friend,” the lawsuit added. Jane Doe alleged that she was “choked” and assaulted by Combs a few days after the alleged incident because he was fearful that she would tell the “girl he was with at the time,” according to the complaint.

