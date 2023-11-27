MadameNoire Featured Video

Erica Mena and Fat Joe are mourning the loss of a beloved Terror Squad member.

On Nov. 21, Raul Conde, 52, passed away from a heart attack. Erica posted a lengthy tribute to her eldest son’s father on her Instagram. The reality television star, who was with Raul for over ten years, wrote, “You really were the one who put me in position to win. From the moment you laid eyes on me. Forget everything else. YOU knew that I would be the one that could and would. Thank you. I accomplished so much because of what you saw in me.”

She continued, “I can’t thank you enough for giving me such a beautiful human being to be a mother too. The two of us both having to be hard all our life. We created such a beautiful, gentle, intelligent young man. You know I’m really gonna need you to help me up there. King graduates this year. We had our plans. Guide me, please, so I do everything right.”

Addressing their past turbulent relationship, Erica penned, “We’ve come such a long way. You became a confidant. You made sure to stay in my ear these last two years. You even pulled up on me to remind me who the F$ck I was. On this very day last year, it was all of us together at my house. My babies call you– Tio Raul.”

Play

“Broken, that was our last family dinner with you. I’m so grateful I got to experience the true meaning of Loyalty from you – The DON! You really are unmatched. No one is as Loyal as you. Your loyalty was at no cost, either. You made some epic connections worth Millions and millions for so many years. Your true war stories and everything you were made up of is sincerely legendary. You are so respected. Will always be. I Thank God I learned a lot from the REALIST!”

“Your Kids. Joshua, Alize, and King. You know they are hurting real bad without you. King’s heart is broken. But You Love God So Much I know he was waiting for you with open arms. And I know you are already talking to him about your kids’ upcoming blessings. You now can protect them at all times, like how you’ve protected your squad here on earth. ♥ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ½Conde Family ♥ï¸”

Terror Squad cohort Fat Joe also took to Instagram to express his feelings about losing his “Day One.” Raul and Jessy Terrero directed Fat Joe’s 2004 hit track “Lean Back” with Remy Ma and other members of TS.

“My Day 1, how can a man love another man more than your own biological family? You are 1 of 1 the most loyal EVER. We did it since kids. We did everything we dreamed of. I love you with every fiber in my body. I thought we’d get old together and look back at the times we had and laugh. No one understood me like you. You were God-sent, my brother. I wish I could get one last talk with you.”

The Bronx native continued, “My Condolences to the CONDE FAMILY ty for letting us have RAUL for all these years. I can tell you not a moment in my life I won’t love and cherish every minute every second I’ve had with RAUL. I want everyone to wish my brother a safe passage to Heaven cause he loved GOD SO MUCH ðŸ™ðŸ½â¤ï¸ WE ARE TERROR SQUAD 4 Life I love you, RAUL. TILL WE MEET AGAIN.”

DJ Khaled also offered his condolences on Raul’s sudden death.

“Love you, my brother @raul.ts you are very rare you the definition of a true brother-friend. U always wanted to see everyone win. RAUL, I LOVE YOU BROTHER! GOD BLESS. WE GOING MISS U, @raul.ts, the legendary RAUL! Love forever,” Khaled penned.

Raul, who had given up the rap game for the house of God, posted his last post right before Thanksgiving. The 52-year-old minister teamed up with Fat Joe, UpNYC, and C-Town to deliver and hand out food for those who were less fortunate.

“Talk About Bringing To The Table, God Is Great @fatjoe I Know You So Well To Know You Do This For The People From Your Heart Beloved One Thank You Bless Up My Brother!!! ish You Could Be The President Of The United States. Everyone Would Eat So Well, And There Would Be Peace On Earth.”

Raul made up one part of the nine-member Bronx-area crew. The Terror Squad consisted of heavy-hitters Fat Joe, Remy Ma, DJ Khaled, along with Armageddon, Tony Sunshine, Prospect, Triple Seis, late rapper Big Pun and Cuban Link. The Terror Squad was formed in 1998 and formally disbanded in 2006. Pun’s death in 2000 and Fat Joe’s solo trek were the nails in TS’s career coffin. The rap squad had no substantial hits without its hot artists.

In early October, the minister posted a photo of his old posse, Terror Squad, on Instagram.