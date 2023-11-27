MadameNoire Featured Video

A $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner from Maine slapped his baby mama with a lawsuit after she breached their non-disclosure agreement by bumping her gums to his father and stepmother about his big win.

According to WGME, the man who chose to remain anonymous bought the winning ticket on Jan. 13 at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. His winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and the Mega Ball was 14. He opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $723,546,144 before taxes.

The jackpot winner filed the lawsuit under John Doe on Nov. 14 and claimed that the mother of his minor daughter entered into the NDA on Feb. 8, 2023. The contract required her to keep her lips sealed until June 2032, when their daughter turned 18. He initiated the NDA to protect his identity to ensure no harm would come to “their daughter, close family and friends and associates if members of the media or public, in general, seek to discover Father’s identity and assets.” The only authorized recipients of the news were their minor daughter, John Doe, the defendant’s significant other, “parties’ attorneys, financial advisors, accountants, advisors or others who necessarily need to know or to be authorized by their principals to discuss the protected subject matter.”

The defendant could’ve clued someone else in on the big secret by asking for John Doe’s permission, but she didn’t.

If the defendant (the mother of his child) breached the contract by spilling the beans without his permission, she would’ve needed to provide him with a written account of the incident, including the identity of the person she told and the date of the infraction.

The mother of his child failed to do so.

John Doe discovered his daughter’s mother breached their NDA in September 2023. The defendant had communicated with John’s father and stepmother via telephone.

John Doe requested an injunction on his baby mama, prohibiting her from violating their NDA. He also asked that the court order her to abide by the “Notice of Breach” provision and provide a written report of the violation.

John Doe is seeking compensation in damages, which will be determined at trial, but wants no less than $100,000.

“As a result of the defendant’s unauthorized disclosures, John Doe has suffered irreparable injury, and there is immediate and imminent danger that John Doe will continue to suffer irreparable injury for which there is no adequate remedy at law,” the suit read.