MadameNoire Featured Video

Thaddeus Davis, a 27-year-old Miami, Florida resident, is facing several charges for allegedly stabbing his pregnant girlfriend and whacking her over the head with a cooking pan.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox 35, Davis allegedly carried out the vicious attack after he and his girlfriend got into a “heated argument” about their relationship. The woman was reportedly seven months pregnant at the time of the alleged incident. Local news station WPLG noted that the dispute occurred in September near the 26000 block of South Dixie Highway.

What happened during the dispute?

During their argument, Davis asked his girlfriend to hand over her phone so he could read her text messages. When she refused, he allegedly took a cooking pan and hit her over the head. Then, the 27-year-old allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the unidentified woman on the left side of her body, according to the police affidavit.

Davis fled the scene with the victim’s phone. The pregnant woman was rushed to a nearby hospital in stable condition, where she was treated for her stab wound and helped police to identify Davis. According to authorities, Davis and the victim were dating at the time of the incident, but they did not live together.

Davis was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly punched a woman in the mouth.

On Nov. 1, Davis was arrested on charges of armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. He was also slammed with a charge of resisting an officer, battery, domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Fox 35 reported that the 27-year-old was taken into custody shortly after he allegedly punched a woman in the mouth during a dispute, but “it remains unclear if this is the same woman from the previous incident,” the outlet noted. According to the affidavit, the victim of the Nov. 1 incident reportedly shares a 4-month-old child with Davis.

According to police, Davis is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami. Authorities said the young father wreaked havoc on his way to the detention center. He allegedly “kept hitting the transport van and caused damage to the metal wall inside the transport van.”

Davis also allegedly kicked a corrections officer in the lower abdomen during the booking process. The official did not sustain injuries from the attack, according to Fox 35.